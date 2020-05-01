The Kruiser Kabana Episode 33: An Interview With My Friend Carol Roth

My friend Carol Roth was kind enough to join me for a two-part interview that covered a lot of ground. Part one is most about what we’ve both been up to for shut-down fun so far. In part two we take a deep-dive on our immediate and long-term economic futures because that is Carol’s area of expertise.

She really is a lot of fun on Twitter and I highly recommend you follow here there. Also check out what she’s doing at futurefile.com.

I will post the second part of this on Monday. We’ll probably have three episodes next week. Thanks for listening!

Here is that tweet of hers from way back:

The best discussion on US gun control remains @caroljsroth 's 2012 owning of Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/vBGF2pbSZK — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 27, 2015

