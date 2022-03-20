More 'Let Them Eat Cake' Advice for Americans Dealing With the Highest Inflation in 40 Years

You may have thought that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg telling Americans to buy electric cars to avoid higher gas prices was ridiculous. The cost of a base model of the only electric car that seems to hold its charge when it gets cold, a Tesla, averages nearly $55,000. That is equivalent to or more than the annual salary of almost 40% of Americans. Never mind that the record inflation levels for everyday purchases are already costing the average American $300 more a month.

It is easy to believe that neither of them knows how the vast majority of the electricity used to charge those vehicles gets to an outlet in the wall. Green energy sources aren’t going to do it. California is one of the states most reliant on green energy. During a heatwave in the summer of 2021, California asked residents to charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours. The Department of Energy estimates there were about 425,000 electric vehicle registrations, or about 3% of registrations. There aren’t enough peak hours in a month to make that math work.

So, Mayor Pete modified his recommendation. Earlier this week, he told a host at Yahoo News that Americans should take advantage of public transportation. Clearly, he does not understand that as the costs of operating buses, subways, and commuter trains rise, so do fares. Further, Mr. McKinsey is from Indiana and knows there are broad swaths of the country where public transportation is not available at all or is extremely limited.

At some point, he will say the quiet part out loud. The real goal is to cram more Americans into the urban hellscapes the progressive Left is busy creating. Until that cat is out of the bag, the media outlet named for billionaire Michael Bloomberg has some additional suggestions for Americans dealing with record inflation.

It is the most offensive advice yet. Even more offensive than CNBC telling Americans to check out Costco and monitor their weekly spending because prices are rising so fast. It is as if our betters in the newsroom think we are too stupid or uninformed to consider buying in bulk and check our bank balance. CNBC suggesting you only plug in your appliances while you are using them was not offensive enough, so Bloomberg gave it a shot:

Inflation stings most if you earn less than $300K. Here's how to deal: ➡️ Take the bus

➡️ Don’t buy in bulk

➡️ Try lentils instead of meat

➡️ Nobody said this would be fun https://t.co/HGJEoXL5ZZ — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) March 19, 2022

You read that correctly. Elites in government, industry, and the media expect all but the wealthiest Americans to sacrifice their savings and safety for a green agenda we don’t need or want while we ship billions to Ukraine for a war that the greed and corruption of our ruling class started. This energy policy and armed conflict will make energy a scarce commodity and eventually cause severe food shortages.

Russia makes a significant amount of the fertilizer used globally. The synthetic fertilizers used in large-scale agriculture are made from byproducts of, you guessed it, petroleum products. The price of fertilizer is projected to be 80% higher than last year. According to AgriPulse:

The study found that the average feed grain operation would pay $128,000 more on fertilizer in 2022, an increase of $39.55 per acre. Rice growers would see the biggest cost increase on a per-acre basis with the increase coming to $62.04 per acre, according to the study. An average cotton farm will pay about $114,000 more this year, or $29.72 per acre.

Feed grain, rice, and cotton are commodities used to produce livestock and thousands of food products and consumer goods. The increase in the cost of fertilizer will cause inflation throughout the supply chain and reduce the amount of food available by crushing independent farmers. Things go sideways very quickly when people are hungry, especially substantial populations who have never known severe deprivation.

Corporate farms and billionaires like Bill Gates will buy up that acreage, and the lab-created meat and mealworms they will shove down your throat will make you long for the lentils that Bloomberg is suggesting. Concentrations of wealth and power will make the rich and powerful more so. The average American and citizens of other Western nations are nothing more than consumers to the global elite. And you will consume what they tell you. Eventually, you will only be allowed to consume what they allow you to have.

You will own nothing and be happy, as the Davos crowd takes rent-seeking to a global level. They are forcing you to accept green energy products so that investment firms like BlackRock profit after betting on China, where the components are made. People like Bill Gates have bet the farm on lab-created meat, potable water, and a Malthusian future for the determined, self-reliant population that refuses to play along.

It is almost as if the conflict with Russia is part of the plan to rid you of an addiction to oil and the 6,000 products made from petroleum components. So, put that Ukrainian flag in your social media profile. Bask in the glow of your moral clarity as the ruling class mortgages your children’s future to protect Ukraine’s borders while erasing our own. Pack a bowl of lentils before you board the bus to work, and smile, dammit. After all, your sacrifice is saving democracy.