AOC Is Afraid She Won't Live Through September Because You Hate Women

Please pause for a moment and say a prayer for the vulnerable and terrified Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Mars), a key member of Amerikkka’s marginalized community of color. So marginalized, despised, discriminated against, and harassed is AOC that she had to take to the pages of GQ, that plucky, ragtag samizdat mouthpiece of the people, to explain just how marginalized and harassed she is.

In a loving interview topped with lavish glamor shots of the rising political star, a teary-eyed AOC revealed that there is such a tidal wave of misogyny in the evil, MAGA-ridden United States today that she isn’t even sure she will live through the month of September. After all, you see all the far-Left Congresswomen being systematically picked off, right? You don’t? Remember: it’s racist to judge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by the standards of actual reality.

The world-class fantasist, who thrilled us last year with her fears that the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” were going to kill her and worse, painted a grim picture of life in the oppressive police state where the only thing a poor Hispanic girl from the Bronx has to look forward to is growing up to be a congresswoman and prospective presidential candidate and posing for glamor shots for GQ.

GQ’s fawning interviewer, Wesley Lowery, noted that John Kerry “wouldn’t speculate about Ocasio-Cortez’s political future,” although Lowery doesn’t seem to have asked him why not, which is a shame, as it would have been fun to see Kerry’s answer. Lowery does tell us, however, that Kerry “was unequivocal that he believed someone like” AOC, that is “an outspoken progressive woman of color,” could indeed “be elected nationally.” Kerry stated: “In America, anybody can grow up to be president. I do believe that.”

Ocasio-Cortez herself, however, is sadder and wiser than Long Tall Kerry. She “used to believe that too. Then she became a congresswoman.” Apparently, in Congress she has encountered such institutionalized misogyny and racism from the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters that she knows now, to her chagrin, that her possibilities in this oppressor nation are actually quite limited. She shares her grim vision with young girls who see her as a sign of hope that one day their monstrous oppression at the hands of the white man who elects AOC to Congress and forces her to pose for GQ will cease.

“Sometimes,” says the victim, “little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that.” This was, says Lowery, something that “she told me when I asked about whether she believed that she or someone like her could ever lead our country.” AOC continued: “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that. But at the same time…”

At the same time what? Here is a member of the cosseted political elite, given sycophantic coverage by the propaganda ministry known as the establishment media, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows that a major part of her appeal and her claim to have a voice worth hearing is that she is marginalized and oppressed. So she has to keep up the act, however absurd it is. Lowery reports with respect and a tinge of awe that his young heroine had suddenly grown pensive and sad: “Over the course of our conversations, the congresswoman typically answered in a confident, fast-paced patter—each sentence closely chasing the tail of the last. But now her speech slowed to a crawl and, for the first time in the hours we had spent speaking, she broke eye contact, burying her gaze in the arm of her chair. Tears pooled in the corners of her eyes.”

The tearful socialist managed to stammer this out: “I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible. But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places. And so those are two very conflicting things. I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

To be sure, no one knows for sure if he or she is going to be alive in the next moment. But AOC’s implication here, that successful young Leftist congresswomen are being hunted and gunned down on such a regular basis that she can’t be sure she will live through the next three weeks, is absurd, offensive, and insulting to the American people. You want hunted, Congresswoman? Ask Steve Scalise what that’s like. Or Rand Paul. But you? You’re on the same side of the political fence as those who are committing the actual political violence. You have nothing to worry about.