Is the Green Agenda Being Forced Upon Us by Accident?

The Left hates oil and gas, beef (and chicken, and all meat), and coal. But millions of Americans don’t believe the hysterical Leftist claims that these things are destroying the planet. What to do about these folks? A number of suspicious recent incidents suggest that some people have decided to take matters into their own hands and force compliance with the green agenda by leaving us no other choice.

Belying his “Putin’s price hike” propaganda, Old Joe Biden suggested in late May that skyrocketing gas prices were all part of a plan: “And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” Meanwhile, an April fire at the port of Benicia, Calif., hampered gasoline production. A natural gas pipeline exploded in Michigan in March.

The ”incredible transition” seems to be taking other forms as well. After a boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston, Ore., in February, the company laid off its employees. In March, there was a large fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Maine. In April, a private plane crashed into Gem State Processing, a potato processing plant in Idaho. A week later, another private plane crashed into the General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia.

That same month, there was a massive fire at the Taylor Farms food processing plant in Salinas, Calif. Also in April, the Dufur, Ore., headquarters of Azure Standard, a leading organic food distributor, was destroyed by fire, and another fire destroyed the East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, N.H. Early in May, a chicken farm in Jones County, Miss., was destroyed by fire. Saladino’s food processing plant in Fresno, Calif., caught fire around the same time. A Walmart Fulfillment Center in Indiana caught fire in late May. Also in late May, a fire at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, Minn., killed tens of thousands of chickens. In mid-June, there was a huge fire at the Festive Foods pizza plant in Belmont, Wis.

In Iowa in April, five million chickens were killed after discovery of a single case of avian flu. 22 million chickens have been killed nationwide in an attempt to contain the outbreak. Thousands of cattle died in Kansas in June; their deaths were blamed on the heat, but it was not an unusually hot month, and numerous people with farming experience were skeptical of the official explanation.

Related: Here Comes the Food Shortage!

Meanwhile, on May 26, a coal train derailed near Gothenburg, Neb. On June 1, a train derailed near Lansing, Iowa, with ten coal cars leaving the tracks; the contents of one spilled into the Mississippi River. Another train derailed in Shiner, Texas, on June 3, dumping coal in the center of the town. In British Columbia, yet another coal train derailed on June 18, losing coal from fifteen rail cars. That same day, one more coal train derailed in Lawrence, Kan., spilling a “large amount” of coal.

Maybe it’s all just a huge coincidence. Accidents do happen, and many of these incidents have been classified as just that, accidents, with no foul play suspected. The problem with that is the sheer number of these incidents (and this article doesn’t contain a complete list) as well as the fact that all these alleged accidents coincide perfectly with the push towards the bicycle-riding, bug-eating future the Left envisions for us.

Whatever their cause, if these fires, derailments, and other odd incidents keep happening, we’ll simply have no other choice than to go green and start chowing down on grasshoppers.

And when has the Left ever been interested in choice, aside from its vaunted “pro-choice” stand on abortion (that doesn’t carry over to bodily autonomy for vaccines or anything else)? Back in 2015, hardline Socialist Bernie Sanders declared, “You don’t necessarily need a choice of 23 underarm spray deodorants or of 18 different pairs of sneakers when children are hungry in this country.” George Orwell was yet again dead-on in 1984 when he envisioned a socialist dystopia that offered only one brand of everything (“Victory Cigarettes,” “Victory Gin,” etc.), all of it shoddy and poorly made. That was life in the Soviet Union and Maoist China, and that will be life in the United States if the Left gets its way. And with all these “accidents” happening, the Left is closer than ever to getting its way.