Video: Is the Child-Stabber in France a Christian Refugee or Muslim Terrorist?

I recently appeared on OAN’s Tipping Point with Kara McKinney to discuss my recent articles on why the supposed Christian child-stabber in France may be a clandestine Muslim terrorist.

First, a reminder of how we got here: after the Syrian migrant went on his child-stabbing spree, I offered five reasons why the claim that he was actually a Christian did not hold up:

1) it’s well known that Muslims migrants often lie and claim to be what they think European officials want them to be — in this case, Christians;

2) his name is too Christian which suggests fraudulence;

3) his beard style and dress in general is reminiscent of ISIS;

4) the very idea that someone would cry “in Jesus’s name” as he stabs children is absurd; and

5) of all places, the “Christian” stabber just so happened to come from a Muslim nation known to be a hotbed of jihadist terrorism — that seemed overly “coincidental.”

After I offered those five reasons, a Christian migrant who was driven from his home in North Syria or Iraq made a video saying he recognized the child-stabber as Silwan Majid, a Muslim terrorist from Hasakah, Syria. I elaborated on my website:

A Middle Eastern man who fled the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (“ISIS”) has just come out to insist that he knows the real identity—and real name—of the supposed “Christian” man who recently stabbed several children in a French playground. Because the assailant had originally given his name to European officials as “Abdul-Masih”—“Slave of Christ” in Arabic (a name few Christians would ever bestow on their sons for obvious reasons)—and because he grabbed onto a crucifix around his neck and yelled Jesus’s name during his stabbing spree, French/Western media—far from finding such theatrics before a captive audience all too suspicious (as explained here)—have concluded that he mustbe Christian… Enter Sami Tounsi: On June 11, 2023, he made an Arabic-language video denouncing the naivety of Western officials, and insisting that the stabber is one of the Islamic terrorists that had operated in Syria, “whom we know all too well, and who have completely ruined our lives.” After again reiterating that “We who were forced out of our nations due to these savage groups are the people who most know them and how they operate, Tounsi said…

After that video came out, a few European outlets carried this same news, saying that more Christian refugees were recognizing him.

WATCH my appearance on OAN’s Tipping Point: