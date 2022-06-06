The Dirty Little Secret Behind the Upcoming J6 Prime Time Show Trial

It’s an election year, so the Democrats are pulling out all the stops to try and trick Americans into believing their preferred narrative about everything from inflation to record-high gas prices to the January 6th riot. Case in point: the House Select Committee’s January 6 show trial, will be broadcast in prime time beginning this week.

Democrats in the House and their fellow travelers on the Republican side of the aisle are planning a series of highly produced hearings to keep Donald Trump’s name in the news, hoping that their little Two Minutes Hate events rehashing the Capitol riots on January 6 will turn out Democrat voters in the November midterm elections. Or something. It’s not clear what they’re trying to accomplish other than satisfying their pathetic need to avenge Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

The J6 committee is planning at least eight prime time extravaganzas in the coming weeks, with the first one airing this Thursday. ABC and CBS have already announced that they will interrupt their regular programming so they can subject Americans to this desperate circus.

They’ve even hired an acclaimed producer, former ABC president James Goldston, of “Nightline” and “Good Morning America” fame, to amp up the volume on the sitcoms very serious programs. Axios reports that “Goldston is busily producing Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET hearing as if it were a blockbuster investigative special.”

More from Axios:

He plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage.

And he wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven’t followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe. Goldston is shaping a massive trove: The hearing will be a mix of live witnesses and pre-produced video.

I’m told the committee has gained access to official White House photographs from Jan. 6, 2021, that have never been seen publicly.

Only a fraction of the surveillance footage from inside the Capitol — all kinds of angles were captured — has been shown.

Many of the committee’s depositions were videotaped. We’ll see clips.

(Don’t expect to see any footage that could vindicate the J6 prisoners languishing in federal custody. Those have been conveniently memory-holed.)

But Goldston has a dirty little secret.

He was accused in 2019 of quashing Amy Roboch’s interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with British Royal Prince Andrew in a sex-trafficking scheme set up by serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre was 17 at the time. You may recall that Robach, a reporter for Good Morning America, was recorded on video, released by Project Veritas, venting about the story being spiked.

Related: House Republicans Demand ABC News Explain ‘Quashed’ Jeffrey Epstein Story

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air,” Robach said in the secretly recorded video. “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein?’ … Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. … We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, so I think that had also quashed the story.”

“[Virginia] told me everything,” she added. “She was in hiding for 12 years; we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent a letter to Goldston at the time, demanding to know why ABC refused to air the interview. Journalist Megyn Kelly shared the letter on Instagram:

“I am deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview, and then ABC News chose to bury the truth. This was a decision that Ms. Robach alluded was due to protecting powerful people or financial interests,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Goldston, which was also signed by Reps. Mike McCaul (R-Texas) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.). “Although it is unclear whether anyone thought to alert authorities to further examine these deeply disturbing allegations, it is clear that ABC News’ enabling of Mr. Epstein has consequences: fewer victims willing to come forward to bring perpetrators of this modern-day slavery to justice and, more grievously, the possibility that any number of minors could have been spared from human trafficking over the past three years.”

ABC denied wrongdoing, claiming that the interview did not meet the network’s editorial standards, and Robach later walked back her comments after pressure from the network.

An ABC source told Page Six: “A lot of broadcasters can probably empathize. We do have to run everything past standards and practices and there are times when interviews can’t air… We needed time to corroborate details, and we were unable to verify a lot of Virginia’s claims.”

So now Epstein’s been suicided and Goldston gets to continue producing propaganda to protect the rich and powerful in the Democrat Party. Remember that next time they screech about “justice” and protecting women.