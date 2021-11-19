[WATCH] The Emotional Moment Kyle Rittenhouse Realizes He's Going Home Today

As Victoria Taft reported earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts by a jury of his peers in a Kenosha, Wisc., courtroom.

The 18-year-old young man had been looking at a possible life sentence if convicted, so you can understand his emotional reaction to the reading of the verdict. As the jury foreman began to tick off “not guilty” verdicts, Kyle’s shoulders began to heave and he began to openly weep. He fell to the ground and had to be helped up by his attorneys. Kyle’s mother can also be seen weeping behind her son.

WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the NOT GUILTY verdict today. pic.twitter.com/Jq2zUhDPDZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

Let’s hope and pray that the media goons and other left-wing ghouls will let him go on to live a happy and productive life — and thank God tonight that justice has been served.