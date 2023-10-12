Rainbows Are for Pots of Gold, not Hockey Sticks

Bravo, NHL, Bravo! Of all the major pro sports, the NHL has shown the most resistance to conforming to the LGBTQ nonsense. That fact alone should motivate you to take another look at the sport.

Advertisement

I grew up playing baseball, so I’m a fan, and I also love football, but hockey is a different sport. People who have never watched it make fun of it at times because they don’t understand it. Trust me, it is both a rugged and beautiful sport. It’s played by men who are tough as nails but can still be as graceful as a figure skater. There is no tougher championship to win than the Stanley Cup. To claim the Cup, the champion must prevail in sixteen games. No shortcuts: you have to win four in a best-of-seven series.

Last year, the NHL learned that many players were uncomfortable with the pride symbolism, as were many of the fans. Unlike most corporations and sports organizations, the NHL listened and adjusted. This year, the league has also banned the use of the multi-colored “pride tape” that some players had used on the face of their sticks.

This represents an extensive change in the league’s policy as stated in a memo last week regarding what is permissible on a variety of sponsored nights such as “Pride Nights,” “Black History Nights,” “Hockey Fights Cancer Nights,” and “Military Appreciation Nights.”

The memo, which was sent to every team, in part stated:

Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any Special Initiatives. A factor that may be considered in this regard includes, for example, whether a player or players is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such special initiatives.

Advertisement

As expected, the LGBTQ-leaning sports site Outsports feigned outrage. The nonsense outpost whined that the NHL was sending a message that hockey was not for everyone. Thanks, but the league was already aware of that. Their decision to halt the politically motivated LGBTQ displays was made out of common sense: disappoint a small number of politically motivated agitators or thousands of real hockey fans. Laughably, the organization claimed that the NHL had made a “disastrous choice marginalizing or outright erasing the LGBTQ community.”

“This is, as far as Outsports is aware, the most stifling, anti-LGBTQ policy any pro sports league in North America has ever issued.”

What’s so idiotic about the Outsports claim is that the LGBTQ community doesn’t give a damn about the NHL. What they do give a damn about is promotion. They want to blackmail a professional sports league into promoting them, even though the league gets nothing in return. In fact, it’s worse than that: not only does the league get nothing in return, but it also loses thousands of fans — maybe hundreds of thousands — for a cause they don’t believe in.

The lunacy of the group wasn’t finished. These Marxists tried to justify their whining by calling the league’s stance, “Disgraceful. Despicable. Outrageous. Petty.”

Advertisement

“Can a team have a drag queen, or a gay men’s chorus, sing the National Anthem, with players on the ice?” wondered Outports co-founder Cy Zeigler. “Can a team now be barred from requiring players be on the ice for the singing of said National Anthem?”

Zeigler is a mentally disturbed individual in charge of a disruptive group that refuses to grasp reality. Recently he whined about the fact that the NHL was one of two major sports leagues in North America that never changed their X avatar to a rainbow during this year’s pride month.

Oh, cry me a river. Is he serious? Zieglar continued his mewling, “Don’t be surprised to see calls for boycotts.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail exclaimed that by banning “Pride tape,” the NHL had made a move “to erase visible support for LGBTQ+ people.” The British tabloid also lamented, “The NHL remains the last major North American sports league that has not had a current or former player or coach come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

My reaction to that is, “So what?” The LGBTQ community is statistically almost nothing on the scale of the American populous, yet they want to impose their will on everyone and everything.

Related: Courage Is Contagious

I love the fact that while other sporting leagues kneeled to the ridiculous demands of the LGBTQ’s make-believe establishment, the NHL told them to move along. The league realized that its players and fans wanted nothing to do with the promotion of this perversion. Besides, as I interpret the NHL’s memo, it doesn’t say that a player can’t support a particular cause; they just don’t want it displayed on the ice.

Advertisement

The LGBTQ community consists of a noisy bunch of bullies demanding that everyone fall in line and do exactly what they want. Then, if their demands aren’t met, they quickly change into their martyr clothes. Too often, the tail is allowed to wag the dog. I commend the NHL for telling them to “puck off.”