Award Shows Aren't for You, Conservatives

There’s a whole outrage going on right now about Dylan Mulvaney winning a Streamy award for best breakout creator. Everyone is mad. I was tagged in a post on Twitter/X about it, asking how I feel as a content creator watching Mulvaney snag this award.

she's just getting started. congrats to Dylan Mulvaney for being our 2023 Breakout Creator winner! #streamys more awards are coming up ➡ https://t.co/gxY5dp3ZeT pic.twitter.com/jD7pdxmF0z — Streamy Awards (@streamys) August 28, 2023

Here’s the honest truth: I feel nothing.

I have never been under the false impression that I would gain anything from the work I put into Big Tech-owned platforms. All I get is punished. My YouTube channel, after amassing 20k subscribers, got demonetized for “harassment” because I criticized the wrong protected group. The Dylan Mulvaneys own the culture right now and there is no getting around it. You will applaud Mulvaney or you will be punished.

But beyond that, something that independent thinkers need to understand about award shows is that they are developed and handed out by people who are pushing “the narrative” (whatever that narrative is right now). You and me and people who think like us will never be handed one of these awards. The awards are given for pushing that narrative. Narrative breakers will be kept out of these awards for all of time.

I have said for years that if conservative creators want awards, they’re going to have to make them up themselves. That’s what the left did. Hollywood just invented the Grammys and the Oscars. All it takes is getting a committee together and declaring an award into existence. Why doesn’t Conservative Inc. do this? I can tell you that it’s mostly because of jealousy. Conservative creators don’t like one another enough to invest in a process that would prop up their competitors. They don’t work together, they don’t elevate one another, and they have no intention of helping a fellow creator get more famous than them.

That’s the sad truth. It’s why, after decades of watching none of our creators be awarded anything, we still don’t have a conservative creator awards show with any popularity. The left is much smarter than we are. They put aside petty differences and elevate one another in the public eye in order to push the narrative that everything they do is cool and hip. They hate each other behind the scenes but they never let that slip out.

Perhaps it’s a problem with our individuality. After all, conservatives value independence, sometimes to the point of harming the group. I don’t know what it will take to convince us that we need one another. But anyone wondering how independent wrongthinkers feel about Dylan Mulvaney winning an award that should have gone to a real talent hasn’t been paying attention. There is no scenario in which any one of us is ever going to win an award at a leftist-owned award show. Only leftists need apply. That’s not us.

It’s been this way forever. Will it change? Not unless some conservative organization with money like the Daily Wire or Breitbart or Salem decides to compete in the culture and creates our own awards shows.

Until then, it’s going to be all wacko loons all the time. Enjoy the clown show!