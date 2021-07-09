Weekly Good News Round-Up: Rebellion Lives, Giant Pandas, and Power Naps

Happy Friday, everyone! Pull up a cushion and sit in the lotus position. I’m here to calm your mind after a very hectic week of bad news everywhere. As my friend Kruiser says, not everything is awful. Let’s all take a few deep breaths together. Breathe in the healing light of relaxation and breathe out every stupid Democrat machination you read about this week. You have to let them all go or there won’t be room for more next week.

Now that we’ve cleansed our chakras of icky Democrat energy, we can move on to happier things.

Satire is alive and well

Fresh on the heels of the absurd suggestion by the Biden administration that they’re going to send government agents to knock on the doors of the unvaccinated, come this hilarious satire from the Chinese app I won’t let my kids have. This is what SNL would be doing if it was still edgy.

There’ve been a lot of good jokes about the vaccination police going around.

The door to door vaccine guy halfway through his first shift . pic.twitter.com/zT99yn5gFy — Rkreb (@Rkreb1) July 6, 2021

We’re saving the planet!

Call off the climate lockdown plans, the planet is healing itself. Here’s the proof. Pandas came off the endangered list! Thanks to conservation efforts, the panda population is increasing. Maybe the alarmists will dial back the hysteria now. Doubtful…but we can hope. I’m never convinced that “endangered” lists are real anyway. I always think it’s a plot to get donations for something. But maybe that’s just the Chicago in me. We’re a skeptical bunch. Also, do we believe the “Chinese officials”? Maybe we should send in a UN team to count, just in case.

Here’s some happy news: Giant pandas are no longer an endangered species! Thanks to conservation efforts, the vulnerable animal has seen its population rise to 1,800, according to Chinese officials 🐼 pic.twitter.com/Wo0JOYBR3J — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 9, 2021

People loving each other makes everything good

This story is a good one. When a man’s dog was stolen and he offered a reward, the thief called him. He didn’t go to the police. Instead, he saved a life.

“She wasn’t talking yet, I could just hear her crying and I said to her ‘listen, I’m not mad at you, I’m not anything,'” Morton said. “‘I’ve messed up a lot in my life. Let me go home, I’ll grab the cash reward for you and I will come meet you. Where do you want to meet?'” He met the young woman at a mall parking lot and knew right away that she was addicted to drugs. “As soon as I saw this young girl I knew she was addicted to drugs,” he said. “I walked up to her and gave her a hug and told her it was alright and I wasn’t mad because I understand what she’s going through all to well. I am a recovering fentanyl addict who has been in recovery for just over six years and I am a Drug and Alcohol Interventionist now. I was living the exact same way as she was six short years ago. I told her about my past and how messed up I was we talked for about 20 mins she told me she didn’t want the reward money she just couldn’t live with herself for taking Darla. She knew how many times my post had been shared and felt like sh*t about what she assisted in. I asked her if I could pay for her to go to treatment and this poor young girl and I just cried together and she finally said yes.”

And that wasn’t the end of the story. You have to read the whole thing on SunnySkyz to get all the feels from this one. If we were all like Mr. Morton (or Jesus) we’d all be good.

Naps are awesome

You all know that I’ve been fighting seasonal allergies and one of the things that comes with it is exhaustion. I’ve also been running on adrenaline for a long time. I laid down to take a power nap today (an hour, tops) and as I was dozing I saw deep sleep coming at me like a vortex and tried diligently to escape and climb out of it. It was so vivid. It was coming for me and I was attempting to climb out. Sleep won. I ended up snoring for two and a half hours in the middle of the afternoon dreaming of being on a hover motorcycle and zipping around town. It was pretty awesome. I say all that to encourage you to slow down when you need to and nap. Sleep is good. Sleep should win. Stop fighting it.

Do you ever lay down for a nap and then feel deep sleep coming and try to fight your way out of it and deep sleep wins and you fall in? That's how I lost my afternoon today. #Naptime pic.twitter.com/k2dH28SCdS — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 9, 2021

Have a wonderful and restful weekend!