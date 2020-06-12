The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 20: Fired and Furious! The BLM Purge Continues

The Black Lives Matter mob is on the rampage taking as many jobs as possible in the wake of their growing popularity. Cancel culture has now merged with BLM and it is turning into a terrifying time to be alive. If you’re white, you don’t have free speech unless its to agree with the mob. If you don’t agree, you will lose your job.

This week, I sit down with Tim Gordon, a catholic podcaster and teacher, who was unceremoniously fired for expressing a negative opinion about the BLM Marxist movement. Tune in to find out what opinions you’re not allowed to have anymore in America.