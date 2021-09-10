Mr. President, a Few Questions!

If you missed Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate speech, which curiously aired before prime time, good for you. You will probably sleep better than the rest of us tonight and will not require a battery of antacids to make it through your day. But just in case you accidentally found yourself having a relaxing evening, PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox can break it down for you here.

As usual, after his speech, Biden exited without acknowledging the flurry of questions from reporters. If nothing else, the man knows how to obey his handlers. It was always a dream of mine to be a part of the White House press corps. Fortunately, I never got the chance to pawn my soul for the privilege. But I did take the liberty of selecting a few choice quotes and the questions I would have asked, had I been there.

Biden: “This is not about freedom or personal choice.”

Please elaborate. I know it has been said before but it bears repeating: If vaccines are not about freedom or personal choice, what makes an abortion different? Isn’t abortion all about freedom and choice? Be pro-choice if you must but at least be consistent. Then again, I believe it was the Inner Party in 1984 that said “Freedom is Slavery.”

“…all employers with 100 employees to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

Do you have the authority to do this, sir? Or will you invoke Reagan’s move when air traffic controllers went on strike? It would be a suitable move, seeing as how you on the Left can cut and paste moments in history to suit your needs. But then again, Regan’s action was designed to keep the nation moving. You seem to be intent on shutting it down.

We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.”

Huh? Okay, I’m no doctor and I don’t play one on TV, but doesn’t it stand to reason that if individuals are vaccinated, they don’t need protection? Doesn’t the vaccine protect against the virus? Did you go off-script on the teleprompter again sir, or do you just need better speechwriters? So, let me try to work through this: If you have the vaccine, you are protected against the virus, except when you meet someone who is not vaccinated and may have the virus? It may be time for your meds, sir.

“That’s where boosters come in.”

I thought we needed two vaccines? Now boosters? How many boosters and for how long? How are we going to get to zero COVID? Apparently, never. Once we get to the Omega variant, do we start over with the Alpha variant? Or is the idea to have a steady stream of people lining up on cue to get their shots on command? After all, can we have true freedom without compliance?

“..leaving decisions left to the FDA and the CDC.”

Wonderful. I have been around enough to know that the first rule of a cushy government job is to protect your cushy government job. Bureaucrats have nothing to lose and everything to gain by exerting more power. After all, they have taxpayer-funded pensions to protect. For those of you trying to keep a business afloat or just make ends meet, remember: a bureaucrat’s retirement and lake house and Buffy’s tuition at Swarthmore depend on you following the rules. And Chad simply has to make the crew team this year. Never mind your retirement or your home. Or your food budget.

Biden: “If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my powers to get them out of the way.”

Uh, sir? What do you mean by “getting them out of the way”? That statement is uncomfortably vague, not to mention threatening. I’d say that you are dangerously close to tyranny territory here, sir, but it appears you may be stepping right over that bright yellow line.

“We need to continue fighting the virus overseas. Continue to be the arsenal of vaccines.”

Strong words from a man who left an actual arsenal in the hands of terrorists. Do you have a plan to vaccinate the Taliban? Or at least the Americans you left behind? If we can’t protect them from shootings, rape, and beheadings, we can at least protect them from the virus, right? I can’t imagine their relief.

“God bless you all and all those that continue to serve on the front lines of this pandemic. And may God protect our troops. Get vaccinated.”

Maybe I’m splitting hairs here, but does it seem conspicuous at all that you left out the phrase “God bless the United States of America?” It may be a matter of semantics, but as in poker, there are tells in politics.