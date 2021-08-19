Dear Leftists, I Hope You Can’t Live With Yourselves

With the eruption of left-wing has-been celebrities mewling for attention by comparing American conservatives to the Taliban, maybe it is time for a little perspective. Or perhaps a metric ton of perspective.

Yes, a group of morons stormed the capitol on January 6. Get over it already. Stop looking in the mirror and telling yourselves that you were victims and that democracy hung in the balance. You are the very model of political autoeroticism. You are an embarrassment to yourselves and to your country. Stop with the emoting and the Reichstag tactics to paint anyone who believes something different from you as an enemy of the state. Stop with references to conservatives as the American Taliban. Your ignorance is as sickening as your hubris.

By now you have seen the photos of people falling off of planes trying to escape the Taliban. You have seen the photos of women being shot for not wearing a burka. And no matter how strenuously the legacy media tries to spin it, your alternative to Donald Trump has shattered lives beyond measure. But an idiot in a buffalo hat or a buffoon packing off Nancy Pelosi’s lectern is in no way comparable to what is taking place, and what will take place in Afghanistan.

I am not even going to say “submitted for your approval” because, frankly, I don’t give a damn if you approve of what you are about to read or not. If you can read the following and not be moved, you have forfeited your very soul.

Khatera is an Afghan woman who was on her way home from work one day. Members of the Taliban shot her eight times. As she lay unconscious, they gouged her eyes out with a knife. Let me repeat that for you trolls in the comment section and the media clippers: THEY GOUGED HER EYES OUT WITH A KNIFE. Her own father was a co-conspirator. Why? She had a job. And in the spirit of “believe all women,” here are Khatera’s thoughts in her own words:

They [Taliban] first torture us [women] and then discard our bodies to show as a specimen of punishment. Sometimes our bodies are fed to dogs. I was lucky I survived it…One has to live in Afghanistan under the Taliban to even imagine what hell has befallen on women, children and minorities here. In the eyes of the Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered.

If Khatera somehow survives execution, medical care will be denied her. Under the Taliban, she cannot visit a male doctor. And the Taliban will not permit a woman to be educated in medicine, or anything else, for that matter. So a doctor’s visit is out of the question. But then again, what is one woman’s life when compared to the glorious utopia you have envisioned? Eggs and omelets, right? Someone has to suffer for the greater good. As long as it isn’t you.

These are the people to whom your president and your party capitulated. These are the people to whom your president and your party forced our country to show the back of our neck. This is the situation that your administration is contorting itself to spin. All because you didn’t want Trump as president. Look at Khatera’s face here. Read her story. Read every word of it. This is what you voted for. Trump may be your worst vision of an over-indulged frat boy, but this is what you picked in his place. And no, I don’t hope you can live with it. I hope it haunts you every waking hour. I hope you realize this could be your sister, your wife, your daughter, or even you. I hope you see Khatera’s face every time you look in the mirror—a simple privilege that she will be forever denied. I hope your conscience is never assuaged by the legacy media or Twitter. Own it. Live “your truth.” This is who you are. This is your legacy as much as it is Biden’s.