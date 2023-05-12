Your Weekend Update: Wins and Losses in the Battle Against the Commie Toilet People

It’s been a back-and-forth battle with the bolshies this week. There is both good news in the war against the commies trying to enslave us. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get into it.

Loss: Ignore the Invasion, You Bigot!

The big victory for the Marxists this week is the death of Title 42 and the beginning of Human Tidal Wave 43.

As per the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) grim predictions plans for 2030, our southern border is being overrun by no less than 700,000 illegal immigrants this week. There is no reason to believe the deluge will stop any time soon.

Check out this WEF video from 2018. Like various tyrants before them, the apparatchiks were kind enough to show us their playbook. Mass illegal immigration — meant to destabilize our nation — is all part of the plan to kneecap our country and weaken us.

You’ll notice the video mentions bringing hordes of people into our country. Five years later, the pinkos’ plan to swamp us with illegal immigration has just taken an existential turn for the worst.

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

Well played, commies, well played. Mad bomb shouts to the Chinese communists for getting their money’s worth from President puppet Biden. He chose to allow Title 42 to dissolve, knowing full well our southern border would go from open to, as Biden himself put it, chaotic.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Oversight Committee has found — thus far — no less than $10 million from various nations, including China, that somehow ended up in numerous bank accounts tied to at least nine members of the Biden crime family, including some of Gropey Joe’s grandkids.

Exclusively for PJ Media VIPs: Senate Democrats Fracturing Over Border Security

Win: Leave Those Kids Alone

Though we are losing the war at the border, there is good news to share on the cultural battlefield, where a certain very smart — and sexy — American patriot believes our nation will be won or lost.

As Sharyl Attkisson reported, 19 states have clamped down on surgically gouging the organs out of children who have decided to jump on the attention-seeking trans train.

The fact that states are actually having the conversation regarding the “right” of a child — many of whom are autistic — to remove a body part or two is a sign the Bolshies have pushed their macabre trans agenda way too far. That said, 19 states fighting back is a great sign that sanity may actually take the day and save some confused — or just attention-hungry — kids from making a tragic and permanent mistake.

Win: Annie, Get—and Carry—Your Gun

Florida became the 26th state to adopt constitutional carry. That means more than half of U.S. states have woken up to the threat of a disarmed America and doubled down on the gun-grabbing leftists, who for some unknown reason want you and me unarmed.

More good news! A federal judge in Virginia declared it is unconstitutional not to sell handguns to young adults under 21 years old.

ADVICE-O-RAMA! Be wary of any jackpudding who thinks it’s okay for a 14-year-old boy to splice his “outie” into an “innie” yet doesn’t want a 20-year-old to buy a handgun.

“If the Court were to exclude 18-to-20-year-olds from the Second Amendment’s protection, it would impose limitations on the Second Amendment that do not exist with other constitutional guarantees,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne ruled. “Because the statutes and regulations in question are not consistent with our Nation’s history and tradition, they, therefore, cannot stand.”

Win: Tucker and Roll

The biggest win of the week — a win for the First Amendment — could be the return of Tucker Carlson.

Carlson announced he will be releasing content on the recently liberated Twitter app and the lefty meltdown has been nothing less than glorious. In one example, media hasn’t-been Brian Stelter and some other liberty-phobic Nancy-boy wet their non-binary panties over Tucker Carlson’s right to — God save us — that terrifying notion of free speech:

Brian Stelter reacts to Tucker Carlson launching his own show on Twitter: “This move by Tucker may cement the idea of Twitter as a right-wing website.” pic.twitter.com/aTML90QJxG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 10, 2023

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is proving to be one of the greatest pro-liberty moves of our generation. Access to the truth can’t be underestimated, nor can it be guarded closely enough.

Wrap it up

I’ve always said tyranny comes at We the People disguised as virtue.

We need to close our cattle farms and eat bugs for “the climate.” We are supposed to give up our legal firearms to stop “gun violence,” even though 93% of guns used in crimes are obtained illegally. This is an especially cute move, considering Soros’s puppet District Attorneys have created a nationwide crime wave by keeping criminals out of jail in the name of “equity.”

It’s hard to fight the desire to be virtuous, but you know quite well the Trotskyites are anything but. And you are spreading the word.

It’s easy to miss our victories when the mainstream media wants us focused on rising prices (which is not an accident) and ‘lil Georgie Santos. But one of the reasons for our recent victories over the globalist merry-andrews is that the normies are waking up to the existential threat to our liberties — as well as our cars, gas stoves, lightbulbs, and dishwashers — and finally getting into the fight.

You knew all along what the Maoists were up to and, like modern-day Paul Reveres, you spread the word to those who believe the “it can’t happen here” mantra that went defunct a while ago.

The current fight is all about the 1st Amendment. If we can’t speak we can’t win.

The best thing you can do to keep the information channels open is to become a PJ Media VIP Member NOW.

I happen to know the far-left has its sights on PJ Media. When other news sites tell you what their commie overlords tell them to say — and silence those they fear — we here at PJ Media keep real, patriotic news coming your way. Help us keep it that way.

Click HERE and become a VIP Member now, or buy a membership for your friend who is just waking up to the assaults on our freedoms. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your annual subscription.

The Bolshies aren’t at the gate; they are in the kitchen, removing your dishwasher and tossing your ribs out for cricket salad. Don’t walk away now — the biggest battle hasn’t even started yet.

These victories aren’t small. They matter, and they are just the beginning.

We got this. Have a bourbon and a great, meat-filled weekend.