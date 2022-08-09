If You're STILL Voting Blue, You Get the Tyranny You Deserve

I thought hiring 87,000 more IRS agents was going to be the big scary news for the week.

The FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home shouldn’t be as shocking as it is. We should have seen it coming, along with the next step—I predict Trump will be arrested. The left is desperate to stop the Trump train from pulling into Washington, D.C., in 2024.

Thus far, Trump has been the new Teflon Don; nothing sticks. Investigation after investigation has not only flopped but made him a hero to his ultra-MAGA supporters, who see him as a lone wolf fighting a corrupt, Deep State establishment reeking of cronyism and Hunter Biden drug porn.

Politics aside, everyone SHOULD be upset by the raid. We just took a step closer to becoming the Stalin states of Amerika. I’m sure your liberal sister-in-law and her man-bunned, non-binary femme-boi are celebrating with a bottle of Skinnygirl Pinot Grigio, but normal humans should be angry.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bill Clinton’s pal Sandy Berger pleaded guilty to removing and destroying documents, a misdemeanor, in 2003. He hid some of the papers in his pants. He did not go to jail. There was no FBI raid.

Tyranny doesn’t just show up one day and say, “I’m here to take your liberties away.” It comes in steps, and the raid on Trump’s home is a big, big step in a long line of them.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Last week we learned that our government believes flying certain flags with patriotic or historical relevance makes us “Militia Violent Extremists” (MVE). Then we were told the Democrats voted to hire another 87,000 armed IRS employees and have amassed five million rounds of ammo.

Last year we learned that standing up for your kids makes you a potential terrorist. The left hasn’t been secretive about its pinko plans. Leftists have been systematically ramping up their commie game for years. It’s time to pay attention. There are things happening in our country today that our Founding Fathers, whose statues are getting mothballed by loud-and-proud Marxists, warned us about, and half the country seems to be okay with that.

The left knows Trump is possibly one of the only people in the country who can lead us away from Marxism and whatever bolshevik splendors the global elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have in mind for us plebes.

The WEF published this video in 2018: 8 predictions for the world in 2030: “You will own nothing. And you’ll be happy”.pic.twitter.com/g18kzC66uV — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) August 5, 2022

If you’re still voting for Democrats now, you deserve the “depopulation” plan Jane Goodall spoke of at the WEF.