Good: Pelosi Calls China's Bluff

Editor’s note: At the time of publishing, Pelosi had just landed in Taiwan.

I never thought I would cheer Nancy Pelosi, but here I am.

You see, I’ve been in a weirdly similar situation to hers. It was the year 2000, and I was, for whatever reason, part of an American delegation to witness the inauguration of Chen Shui-bian as president of The Republic of China on Taiwan. (An aside: I found myself drinking beer with Lech Walesa the night before, and that was amazing and a story of its own for another time).

My boss, David Keene, was the head of our delegation. As chairman of the American Conservative Union, he had deep roots with Taiwan, which, as legend has it, traced to a friendship with Chiang Kai-shek himself.

“Look to the skies,” he said, just as President Chen and his phenomenal vice president, Annette Lu (look her up), were sworn in. I wasn’t quite sure of the point, but I did, in fact, look. And then I looked back at him quizzically. “Those are the ChiCom missiles.” Cackling ensued. They talk a big game. We were not annihilated.

That was his point. The communist regime had been threatening to rain missiles on the first peaceful transition of Chinese power in 5,000 years, but they didn’t come. We were there. I think Rich Lowry was sitting between me, Keene, and Brent Bozell. They can attest. There were no promised missiles. It was, in fact, a wonderful day. We were fortunate to share in what was nothing short of absolute glee on the island.

Another aside: We had met with the outgoing president, Lee Tung-hui, on the eve of the inauguration of a rival, and he could not have been more supportive. “Our people have spoken,” I recall him saying. And he said it proudly on his last day of what was a very distinguished presidency.

Related: Report: Taiwan Mobilizes Air Defenses, Putting the Country on War Footing

So to the point: Having been there and having experienced communist saber-rattling firsthand, I cheer our Speaker for doing what her predecessor Newt Gingrich did, marching straight onto the island. Newt was also threatened, by the way. To no avail.

In doing so, she reaffirms our commitment to the freedom-loving people of Taiwan at a most critical hour. She is sending a “no-way” signal to Beijing that our government has heretofore not sent. The communist regime smells blood in the water over the Russia-Ukraine situation, and as a result of her visit, she unilaterally shuts it down. And for this, she should be celebrated.

I’ve watched this whole thing amusedly. She is something, isn’t she? Despite the hand-wringing from the White House and State Department, she knows full well that there will be no safer place on earth than The Republic of China on Taiwan while she is there. Just like it was when we were there celebrating President Chen. No missiles flew, and none will fly. Nancy Pelosi is calling communist China’s bluff, and again, for that, we all owe her a serious debt of gratitude.

Let’s come together on this one. You go, Madame Speaker.

God bless America, and God bless The Republic of China on Taiwan.