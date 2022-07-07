How Churches Can Prepare for a Post-Roe America

The fight to overturn Roe v. Wade took nearly half a century, with churches leading the charge. We’re finally living in a post-Roe America, but are churches ready?

One organization is helping Georgia churches face our new reality and continue to advocate for life and assist families in taking care of their children. My friends at Frontline Policy Council are empowering churches with resources to adjust to the growing and changing focus of the pro-life movement.

“Frontline Policy Council is committed to educating believers and working to usher Georgia into a post-Roe era where life is cherished, God is honored, and the church is reaching their local communities with the love of Christ like never before,” said Cole Muzio, President of Frontline Policy Council.

“We launched the Frontline Church Leadership Coalition at the end of 2021 to help equip churches, pastors, and ministry leaders to disciple Biblical Citizens,” Sam Thomas, Frontline’s Director of Christian Engagement, told me. “We are firm believers that Scripture should be authoritative in all areas of our lives, including our political engagement. That’s why we are focused on helping pastors and ministry leaders as they teach their congregation to apply the teachings of Scripture to their civic engagement.”

“One of the areas of focus for us is the life issue, especially given the pivotal moment where we live in the pro-life movement,” he continued. “We have launched a major effort to educate about the impact of the Dobbs decision on the local church.”

Related: ‘They Don’t Know Pro-Life People Well’: the Bravery of Pregnancy Centers Facing Threats



Among the resources that Frontline provides to churches and Christian activists is a “Pro-Life Fact Sheet” that helps people explain the background of Roe, the features of Georgia’s heartbeat bill, and why it’s important for Christians to get involved in the fight for life.

“The Church, especially in this moment, should be the leading voice for life,” the Fact Sheet reads in part. “As Christians, we believe that God’s “hands made me and formed me” (Psalm 119:73) and we must effectively communicate — to our congregations and the community — that all life matters and is worthy of protection.”

Pastors can also use a document from Frontline that helps them address the Dobbs decision to their congregation, and Frontline also publishes a prayer guide, which includes exhortations to:

Pray that pro-life leaders would be protected from violent “protests.”

Pray that Christians will care for women and children saved from abortion.

Pray that other states would step up and protect life like we have in Georgia.

Pray that we can make adoption more affordable.

Pray that Christians would increasingly adopt and serve as foster parents.

Pray that God would work in our culture to make abortion unthinkable.

Pray that God would show your church how to serve the community post-Roe.

Here are the documents that Frontline offers to churches:

Frontline Policy Council by PJ Media on Scribd

Frontline also hosts a series of events that help Christians and other conservatives engage on important political and cultural issues — including its Biblical Citizenship Academies. This organization is in Georgia, so it naturally focuses on issues in the Peach State, but there are similar organizations in many states.

To learn more about Frontline, click here, and if you want to help Frontline further its mission, you can donate. If you’re not in Georgia, reach out to them, and they can help you connect with a group or organization that’s local to you. Let’s all work hard to reflect biblical pro-life values in a post-Roe nation.