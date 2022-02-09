Federal Government Report Confirms Mexico's Role in Fentanyl Crisis

A new report from the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking proved exactly what many feared this entire time with the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

While China used to be considered the main source of the highly potent drug in the United States, Mexico has emerged as the new leader.

“Although other countries with large chemical or pharmaceutical sectors and minimal oversight could become sources in the future, Mexican TCOs are presently the major source of illegally manufactured synthetic opioids, while suppliers in the PRC provide most of the necessary precursor chemicals that criminals use,” the report states.

“Given their prominent roles, [China] and Mexico were the focus of the Commission’s investigation.” Those living in border states may have noticed warning signs popping up recently about the risks of fentanyl on the freeways, and there are serious reasons for that. The synthetic opioid is cheap to make and not difficult to distribute, especially for cartels. The border crisis and the fentanyl crisis go hand in hand, which makes the incompetence from both the Mexican government and the Biden administration deeply unacceptable on another level. “The majority of synthetic opioids entering the United States does so across the southwestern border, although synthetic opioids also enter the United States by passenger boat, cargo ship, train, commercial plane, drone, and mail carrier,” the report adds.

Most importantly, Mexico is now the largest manufacturer of U.S.-bound fentanyl, and the report calls on both countries to build a “strategic partnership” to combat illicit drug trafficking.

If there already wasn’t a strong reason to ramp up border security, there is now. The drug is the biggest killer of Americans ages 18-45, and the fact that the hub of manufacturing is now geographically closer to the U.S. is going to make matters worse.

Anyone who is quick to dismiss the issue needs to think twice about the real-world consequences.

Average Americans who think they might be taking medication with oxycodone to treat pain could actually be taking a fentanyl-laced pill on accident. For example, 18-year-old Cade Reddington, died in his dorm room at UW Milwaukee last month after taking what he thought was Percocet, according to NBC 15 Madison.

It’s true: One pill can kill.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies need to continue their efforts to crack down on fentanyl trafficking while also educating the public about its consequences.

There needs to be another public health campaign in aggressive full force for younger Americans that has nothing to do with masks or vaccines. Nobody ever has a “mild case” of a fentanyl overdose. A victim either dies or gets lucky enough to be saved by Narcan.

But make no mistake, this tragedy starts at President Joe Biden’s unprotected border.