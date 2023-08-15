Why Is the Left Obsessed With Trump?

Former President Donald Trump was once again indicted in what has become a never-ending political persecution of the man who exposed the corruption in Washington, D.C. This marks Trump’s fourth indictment in less than a year. The former president was indicted three separate times on charges stemming from his alleged falsification of business records, inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, and hoarding classified documents. No other ex-president has ever faced indictment, and the left isn’t finished going after Trump.

A prosecutor in Georgia indicted Trump on Monday night over his alleged efforts to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election. He received 10 different charges, including violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. The indictment centered on a phone call then-President Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump allegedly asked the secretary of state if he could “find” the votes necessary to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.

This, of course, is bogus, considering that Trump never directed Raffensperger to “find” the votes. All the then-President said was that he wanted to receive the votes needed for him to defeat Joe Biden. There’s a major difference, and the mainstream media is ignoring it.

“It’s pretty clear we won,” Trump told Raffensperger. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have” to defeat Biden.

Despite the fact that the indictment in Georgia is clearly a political attack on Trump, it could likely spell trouble for the former president, who is currently running for the 2024 GOP nomination.

So what’s the left’s obsession with Trump? Prior to the ex-president entering politics, lefties loved him. From Chuck Schumer all the way to the hosts of “The View,” Trump was loved by many. However, that “love” was pronounced dead the moment Trump walked down the golden escalator with Melania Trump in 2015, when he announced he would be seeking the presidency as a Republican.

When Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Democrats engaged in a total, unprecedented assault of lies against Trump. First, they began with the now-debunked claim that Trump had colluded with Russia to win the 2020 election. Democrats pronounced Hillary Clinton as the real winner of the election. Sound familiar?

Then, while Trump was in office, Democrats impeached the president twice on lame, inane charges. They first went after the president over a phone call he made with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then argued that he incited the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021.

Needless to say, the left is morbidly obsessed with Trump for one reason: his supporters. I don’t believe the left actually cares about Trump; rather, it is afraid of the freedom-fighting, church-going, conservative free thinkers who support him. Why would it be his supporters, you may be wondering. Well, it all comes down to one thing: envy.

Liberals are insecure individuals, as shown by their lack of open-mindedness. Therefore, they are jealous of the lives that conservatives live. Overall, they really want to be like us, but their self-hatred is what keeps them from joining the common-sense, hard-working “club” called conservatives. The left is really just frightened of us, and all these indictments and impeachments of the former president are merely an attempt at silencing not just him, but all those who voted for him.