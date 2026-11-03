Let's Eat! Introducing a New Food Column

There are only two types of food. Yes, ONLY two. Good and bad. Same thing with music, but back to food. Either you like it, or you don't. It can taste like cardboard while you stuff it down during a 10-minute break at work, or you can savor it over a couple of hours at a fine restaurant. Good food can be stuffed — if you're hungry enough. And bad food can be savored — if you are hungry enough. Yes, ONLY two.

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I think about food A LOT. Not a little a lot, but a lot a lot. Not the normal kind of "I'm hungry, so I think I'll grab a Twinkie" kind of thoughts, but the Fatal Attraction rabbit in the pot A LOT. Obsessive? Maybe, but who cares. It’s been an interest of mine for a very long time. I love anything food-related. History, regional differences in dishes and ingredients, food science, kitchen techniques, literature, art, novels with a gastronomic theme, and, of course, recipes.

Getting back to two types of food: My Grandpa's roast leg of lamb covered with salt/ pepper/oregano, and cloves of garlic pushed down into slits cut into the meat, was a thing of beauty. This was served with either mint jelly, sweet and savory at the same time, or mint sauce — briny/sweet/minty = GOOD. On the other side of the spectrum was boiled spinach served during lunchtime at the four-year-old day care I attended (zero seasoning and it smelled like wet dog, and tasted like gym socks) = BAD. I still remember all of it 50+ years later. Good and bad.

In this space I want to do a few things. I want to take you with me on a gastronomic journey. Yes, there will be some recipes, but there will also be a bit of the history, science, technique, musings about food trends, and everything else related to the food experience that I (and hopefully you) enjoy.

LET'S EAT!

Questions/comments/rants/raves can be sent to me at: [email protected] (yes, that's my real email address).

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