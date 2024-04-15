Joe Biden Is a Sniveling, Unabashed Coward

Joe Biden is a coward in every sense of the word. Cowardice emanates from him like rotting garbage. Cowardice overflows his speeches like a drain backing up from a clogged sewer line. Cowardice infects everything he touches. The well from which he extracts his cowardice is truly bottomless. To witness it, in its shameless, reeking putrescence, is utterly cringeworthy.

Advertisement

There is nothing beneath the man. There is nothing he won't say or do to retain power. This is true of many politicians, but most understand in some Machiavellian sense that at least some show of strength, however artificial, is required from time to time. Even Barack Obama had a moral compass that, on rare occasions, would spring to life just long enough to effect confident, decisive decisions like killing Osama bin Laden (you should recall that everyone in the room except Biden supported the move, a point of shame about which he brags).

Over the years, Biden's media quislings have laughably associated many virtuous adjectives with him in efforts to fortify his reputation. Decent. Moderate. Accomplished. Steady. Lucid. It is telling that nobody, not even the most ludicrous of leftist outlets, has ever called him brave.

That's with good reason. And anybody still quietly harboring that delusion before this past weekend just got the red pill they needed. His betrayal of Israel should cement for any fence-sitters what the Russians, Chinese, and Iranians already knew full well: that Biden has all the spine of a common garden worm.

To recap, Iran fired roughly three hundred weapons at Israel, the first time that Iran has attacked Israel directly rather than through its regional proxies. At this, I must make two observations before moving on. First, the "drone" attack on Israel included 100 ballistic missiles. Second, the Iranian strikes against Israel weren't "retaliatory." They were part of a half-century Iranian policy of exterminating the Jewish nation of Israel. The Hamas attack of October 7 was this policy in action. By definition, any strike by Israel against Iran is retaliatory, not vice versa.

Advertisement

Back to the point. Less than a day after the unprecedented attack, Biden allegedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "that we have to think carefully and strategically" about the risks of escalation. An Islamic terrorist regime just fired 300 drones and missiles at an allied democracy to achieve its stated goal of finishing the job that Hitler started. But we wouldn't want to risk escalation, would we?

(There are reports that Biden knew in advance of the Iranian attack and warned them to keep it "within certain limits" which, if true, would be a breathtaking but unsurprising reflection of Biden's cowardice. But as the source of this information is another anti-West Islamic dictatorship, I hesitate to accept it without valid confirmation.)

In a sense, Biden is acting like the dependable Leftist, as is the Left's habit of demanding restraint from Western democracies while setting no such expectations against Islamic terrorists or rogue dictatorships. While the wreckage of the Twin Towers was still burning, proclamations of "support" from world leaders were tempered with calls for "measured" responses, lest we squander their "goodwill." But there is something about Biden — his shameless pandering, his aimless vacillation, his empty threats, his immediate deference to the ayatollahs — that makes his cowardice so much more transparent, desperate, and reprehensible.

Advertisement

Biden apparently enlightened Netanyahu that because none of the drones or missiles reached their intended targets, the latter should declare victory and call it a day. Victory? Only in Joe's twisted, Orwellian mind was this a victory for Israel. Remember, this is the man who called the disastrous Afghan rout an "extraordinary success."

While he pounds his fists on the podium and blames Trump, Netanyahu, Clarence Thomas's wife, Corn Pop, or whoever else for the latest round of his foreign policy failures, the irony is that his reelection chances would improve considerably if he just showed some actual resolve against the global forces of tyranny and terrorism aligned against us.

Roughly 10% of voters in both swing states and nationwide are still "undecided" about Joe Biden. How this is possible for anyone paying attention is beyond me, but it is what it is. By standing up to terrorists and tyrants, even sporadically, he would win over more moderates in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh than he would lose psychopaths in Dearborn and Chicago.

But he can't. Because his instinct is to tuck his tail and run. Every single time.

Whatever clown-car coalition of voters the Biden team is counting on this election, the political corner the Democrats find themselves in is that this coalition is built upon the illegitimate concept of intersectionality. And in this hierarchy, there can inevitably be only one ultimate victim group.

Advertisement

I realize that this coveted status changes hands on a regular basis, but unless I felt completely secure atop that perch, I would raise a worried eyebrow towards the current group of blood-soaked megalomaniacs towards which Biden is currently devoting much of his pandering. You think they hate Jews? Wait until they get a hold of you.

If you win, you get to force people to refer to you by imaginary pronouns. If they win, they get to hang you in a public square. Don't count on the courage of Joe Biden to stay the executioner's hand.