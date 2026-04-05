Former VA Attorney General, Governor, and Trump Diplomat Would Be Perfect Steady Hand to Succeed Bondi

Well, the Pam Bondi thing didn’t go all that right, eh? It boils down to the fact that it was a poor choice out of the gate, yet likely not as poor as the Matt Gaetz idea was. Just imagine how that one might have turned out. There is a word I would use for that one, but it is too profane for PJ Media.

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What is needed, now more than ever, in the United States attorney general is a steady, experienced, and loyal hand. I can think of no one better than James S. Gilmore III. Army veteran. Former attorney general of Virginia. Former governor of Virginia. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe under Trump. In other words, proven. Battle-tested. Solid. Roger Stone, a key advisor to the president, has agreed with me publicly on it. As have others.

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Let me rewind a little. I was in my twenties and working in politics in New York City. Most of us know of the Club For Growth, but I’m not sure we know of its beginnings as a small group called the Political Club for Growth, which was a semi-secret society of very serious and very wealthy businessmen and women who would entertain candidates for office in private gatherings and then decide whether or not to write them large checks on the spot. Even Bill Clinton came when he was launching his run for president.

Somehow, I had gained inroads with The Club, so I got a call in New York from a political consultant in Virginia—a place I’d never even been. “Hey, I’ve got this guy, an attorney, Jim Gilmore, running for Attorney General in the Commonwealth. Can you staff him in New York and get him before The Club?”

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So I meet Gilmore at the airport, and we take him to The Club. He then proceeds to deliver a barn burner of a talk. I recall my friend John Fund, then writing for the Wall Street Journal, remarking that he hadn’t heard a more Reaganesque speech since he heard Reagan himself. And John has heard a lot of speeches.

So Gilmore gets some checks, goes back to Virginia, and eventually becomes attorney general. We remain in touch. I then eventually move to Virginia. He becomes governor and does an amazing job in both roles. We remain friends.

Then in 2019 he is sworn in as President Donald J. Trump’s ambassador to the United States Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He does a great job, and the president was very proud of him (as he should have been). He served him well and in a most dignified way.

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The record is solid. The resume is perfect. Loyalty with independence proven. The president would be well served by Jim Gilmore as attorney general of the United States. Do it, Mr. President.

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