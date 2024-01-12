Music Education Saves Lives, So Our Kids Need It More Than Ever

When I’m on Hilton Head Island, something that is increasingly less frequent, I hang out at a place called New York City Pizza. Working for one’s self and being a bachelor gets tedious, and I find myself needing company in the afternoon. Plus, it’s part open-air and I love the fresh island air. Plus, plus, the staff gets me, and I have friends who show up and banter.

One of those friends is affiliated with the local Boys and Girls Club. It’s an after-school program for kids K-12, and it’s a beautiful thing. There’s likely one in your community, and I urge support. His name is Bernard, and he’s a local favorite. I like his name because it reminds me of the late Bernard Edwards, one of my musical inspirations. Anyway, Bernard asked me not long ago to come to the Club and speak to the kids. “About what?” I asked. “About your life in music and anything you want.”

To say I was flattered was an understatement. But I felt a burden to really get whatever I was going to say right. And then I started thinking of some young people in my life. One in particular, the daughter of a friend who wants to play guitar and sing whom I have helped is struggling with bullying in school, SK. She texts me every day, and I just tell her to stay strong.

She told me at Christmastime in Atlanta during a dinner at the St. Regis with her parents that she wanted a purple guitar like Taylor Swift. I usually get musical instruments for free, but none of my folks had a purple guitar on hand, so I had to buy it, but it was worth it. If a kid ever wants an instrument or a book, you get it for them. Period.

My life is changing fast. Things are happening that I haven’t mentioned, all good and I’m fortunate. I’m doing my sixth and final album, which is going to kill, writing my book, "Vignettes," and then I’m turning to my public affairs business, mentoring young musicians and pushing Congress to save the withering vine that is music education in public schools. Music education is a refuge for all kids, especially those who don’t necessarily fit in with “the crowd” like I and the aforementioned SK.

It's a healing refuge, and we cannot let it die. A lot of kids who are bullied or feel like they don’t fit, do fit in band class. I’ve been there. I would not have had a 30-year-and-growing career in music if not for Mr. Segura at Terrace Hills Middle School or the guy at Redlands High School in California, Doug, whose last name I can’t recall but was so devoted and sharp (sorry, man, I’m getting old!).

So as for the Boys and Girls Club, what will I say? Well, having heard SK talk about what she faces in public schools, and watching music education programs falling fast, my message will be about both. If you are bullied, report it. If you feel like you don’t quite fit in, pick up an instrument. If your family can’t afford one, call me. I can’t buy you a Steinway, but I can get you a guitar or some drumsticks or whatever. Music saves kids. Trust me. I was bullied because of my red hair and freckles and band class was my refuge.

I am devoted to the cause. This is my true calling, I know it. Being asked to speak to the kids at the Hilton Head Island Boys and Girls Club is not a huge thing, but it’s one of the most important things I can do and I will craft my message very carefully.

I think it’s really important that we devote time to groups like this one. Find one in your community and offer to help. You’ll be surprised at how positively the overworked staff at these places need you. America is not what it should be right now, and we all can start to remedy that by paying more attention to our young people. Boom. Thank you, Bernard. I’ll be there with bells on.