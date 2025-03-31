AG Bondi Drops Biden-Era Lawsuit Over Georgia's Election Integrity Law

One of the centerpieces of Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R-Ga.) first term as governor of the Peach State was a law that secured Georgia’s elections and made it, in Kemp’s words, “easier to vote and harder to cheat.” The law was a direct response to chicanery that took place during the 2020 election season.

In November, I wrote about the circumstances that led the governor and the General Assembly to push for a law to make elections more secure:

During the 2020 election, Democrats set up snack tables and handed out candidate-branded bottles of water to people waiting in long voting lines. The embarrassingly long lines combined with other shenanigans helped tint the Peach State blue in that election. Gun-shy Republican voters, affected in part by billboards from left-wing PACs suggesting that Democrats were out to steal the election, stayed home from the Jan. 2021 Senate runoff, further adding to the narrative that Georgia was a purple state ripe for Democrats to seize.

Kemp’s signature was barely dry on the bill when Democrats began to cry “racism.” From my November piece:

Sore loser [Stacey] Abrams penned an op-ed in USA Today that led to Major League Baseball moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta. Of course, the Atlanta Braves got the best revenge by winning the World Series, and USA Today stealth-edited Abrams’ op-ed to remove the suggestion that MLB should punish Georgia and the businesses around Atlanta, many of which are minority-owned. The narrative was that securing Georgia’s elections somehow equated to racism. Predictably, politicians like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decried the legislation as “Jim Crow 2.0,” and corporations denounced the state. One progressive Christian organization even claimed that outlawing Democrats handing out partisan water bottles denies Christians the ability to “be a light unto the world.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren snidely called Kemp the “Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair” and said that he signed the law “to take Georgia back to Jim Crow.”

Elections in 2021, 2022, and 2024 proved the Democrats wrong, and the General Assembly strengthened the law in 2023. That didn’t stop the Biden administration from filing suit against the Peach State for the voter integrity law in 2024. But under President Donald Trump and the sanity he and Attorney General Pam Bondi have restored to the Department of Justice, the DoJ announced on Monday that it is dropping the suit against the state of Georgia.

“Contrary to the Biden Administration’s false claims of suppression, black voter turnout actually increased under SB 202,” said Bondi in a press release. “Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us. Americans can be confident that this Department of Justice will protect their vote and never play politics with election integrity.”

“The Department of Justice is done with this disgrace,” said Acting Associate Attorney General and Department of Justice Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle. “There is nothing racist about protecting elections—baseless claims of Jim Crow-style discrimination are the real insult.”

Kemp expressed his gratitude for the DoJ’s actions:

Despite the lies and misinformation from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, and their allies, Georgia is one of the top states in the country for early voting and experienced record voter turnout in multiple elections since the passage of the Elections Integrity Act. I am… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 31, 2025

It’s a stark contrast between the Biden administration’s weaponization of the justice system and the Trump administration’s recognition of the truth that Georgia is protecting its elections. More secure elections benefit everybody, and we understand that here in the Peach State.

