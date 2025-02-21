'Holy' Abortions, DEI Prayers, and Mean Drag Queens in Church

Welcome to the latest entry in my new series exposing the dangerous movements in progressive Christianity. We could laugh at some of these stories if they weren’t so scary and heretical, while other stories break our hearts.

We’ll start with one that's both a heartbreaker and a headscratcher. Kaeley McEvoy, who is ordained in the far-left United Church of Christ and has a degree from the extremely progressive Union Theological Seminary in New York City, currently serves as fellowship program director and staff chaplain of Sojourners, the left-wing organization founded by that clown prince of progressive Christianity, Jim Wallis.

Protestia recently reported on a sermon that McEvoy preached in which she spoke about her abortion. McEvoy claims that Psalm 139, which is probably the most beloved scripture to the pro-life movement, actually encourages and celebrates abortion, and she said that her experience killing her baby at Planned Parenthood was a holy moment.

“I personally have never felt more known and heard and loved by God than when I entered the doors of a Planned Parenthood in Bleecker Street in New York City on a fall morning in the middle of my seminary career,” she relates. “I was accompanied by two friends, my then partner and his friend, [and] my cell phone, carrying messages of love from my parents and from my pastor.”

Side note: Why can't leftists bring themselves to say "husband," "wife," "boyfriend," or "girlfriend"? "Partner" sounds so dumb.

It doesn’t come as a shock that the “pastor” who sent her encouraging messages about visiting an abortion clinic was also a woman. McEvoy also says that she experienced God’s presence throughout the process of aborting an innocent child.

“There were the comforting and suffering eyes of Jesus reflected back at me in the shock and the phone calls and the insurance paperwork,” she continues. “There was the Holy Spirit providing good comrades who could hold my hand and dial the phone in the grief and the wondering.”

Pro-lifers have long called abortion a sacrament for non-believing leftists, but it’s becoming more of a rite of passage for progressive Christians as well. Here’s hoping that God will tug on McEvoy’s heart and lead her to repentance.

Pro-choice 'pastor' who called her abortion experience 'holy' says stepping into Planned Parenthood made her feel 'known and loved by God' pic.twitter.com/2NRxlLwmVQ — Protestia (@Protestia) February 14, 2025

Next, we turn to North Brentwood, Md., which sits on the border with the District of Columbia. Woke Preacher Clips reports that in a time of prayer during a service at that town’s First Baptist Church, Pastor Duane T. Key prayed for federal employees who may lose their jobs, invoking Isaiah 54:17 to refer to them, the first part of which reads, “No weapon that is fashioned against you shall prosper…” in the New Revised Standard Version.

Don’t get me wrong. There’s nothing bad about praying for people who might lose their jobs. The anxiety must be palpable for people whose careers are potentially on the line. Where Key goes wrong is when he brings up the three-fifths clause in the Constitution and plays the race card.

“And Father, even when policies have been adverse to our community, even when legislation hasn't gone our way, even when folk looked at us, God, and said, ‘We only think that you're three-fifths of a person,’ God, we're so grateful that you heard the cry of our ancestors,” Key prays. “We're so grateful, God, that in the midst of hatred and persecution, in the midst of oppression and systemic racism, God, you smiled on us anyhow.”

Speaker is Duane T. Kay of The First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, MD.



I really have any issue with praying for federal workers in your congregation who feel anxiety about possibly losing a job. But then this devolves into "3/5 of a person" and "systemic racism" blather pic.twitter.com/NONxEMDE6b — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) February 13, 2025

Finally, we’re traveling down to Texas to see what’s going on at a woke church in the Lone Star State. The Texas Family Project brings us a video of a drag queen speaking at a church, which Sara Gonzales identifies as Cathedral of Hope in Dallas.

The church, which is part of the United Church of Christ, says on its website:

In a world where Christianity has been associated with intolerance, exclusion, and hate, the mission of Cathedral of Hope (CoH), is to proclaim Christ through faith, hope and love. We are community of many races, ethnic backgrounds, religious experiences, ages, sexual orientations and gender identities.

“By the way, if any of y'all voted for Trump, please don't tell us. No, don't tell us,” the drag queen says as the clip begins. “Or do. And do y'all — do — do y'all sacrifice? Do y'all do that? Could we start?”

Yep, this drag queen just proposed “sacrificing” Trump voters. But it gets worse.

“I went down to Austin, like, a year and a half ago with some other drag queens to, you know, fistfight Greg Abbott,” the drag queen says. “But he just — he just — he wouldn't stand up and fight me.”

You heard it right. The drag queen speaking at a church that denounces “intolerance, exclusion, and hate” made a disability joke about the governor of Texas.

“And I'll be honest, I think the easiest thing that we can do with the money that we raise is just take away those wheelchair ramps and just not let him have access to the floor,” he continued.

Here’s some food for thought: How bad would the outrage be if a conservative joked about violating the Americans With Disabilities Act to prevent a Democrat elected official from doing his job?

Dallas “church” sponsored drag show following a “drag king’s” sermon.



They threatened Trump supporters and even @GregAbbott_TX. What is going on in Texas? pic.twitter.com/zVPCdOBUvh — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) February 16, 2025

This drag queen is so tolerant, inclusive, and loving. Just kidding — he’s tacky, mean, and downright un-Christlike.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned because there’s plenty more to report every week, and I’m going to expose the dark deeds of these heretics and false teachers.