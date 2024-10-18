Labour Party Activists Are Planning to Stump for Kamala in Battleground States

The left loves to decry “foreign influence” in elections — witness the constant drumbeat of claims that Russia keeps trying to help Donald Trump. But the Kamala Harris campaign is benefitting from genuine foreign influence in the form of Labour Party activists from the UK.

Advertisement

“Labour is sending almost 100 current and former party staff members to the U.S. to campaign for the Democrats in swing states,” reports the Telegraph. “Activists from Sir Keir Starmer’s party will spend the next two-and-a-half weeks canvassing for Kamala Harris in four key battlegrounds ahead of the U.S. election on Nov. 5.”

Sofia Patel, the Labour Party’s head of operations, posted on LinkedIn, “I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina - we will sort your housing. Email me on [email protected] if you're interested. Thanks!” She has since deleted the post, but the Labour staffers are still on the way to battleground states.

Patel also sent an email to Labour staff in August asking for volunteers to “help our friends across the pond elect their first female president.” She added, “Let’s show those Yanks how to win elections!”

Elon Musk called the move “illegal,” although federal law doesn’t prevent foreign nationals from stumping for candidates. The activists will have to pay their own way to the U.S., while Democrats are reportedly providing lodging for these volunteers.

Advertisement

“Activists flying overseas will have to pay their way there, while party staff keen to help out Harris have been told to take annual leave if they want to travel,” explains Steerpike at The Spectator. “Those intending to go have been informed that Democrat campaigners can provide accommodation for them on arrival, as they prepare to spend the next two-and-a-half weeks campaigning for the Democratic candidate in four main battlegrounds – Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia – ahead of” the election.

The trouble the campaign may find itself in involves a law regarding campaign donations. Travel expenses exceeding $1,000 are considered a donation to the campaign, which could lead to fines.

The Telegraph reports that “Lawrence Otter, a constitutional and electoral law expert, said the Harris campaign and any activist who spends more than $1,000 on the trip could end up with a ‘substantial’ fine by the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).”

Needless to say, the Labour invasion into the 2024 presidential election has generated indignation from Republicans.

“Republicans described the plans as an ‘outrage’ on Thursday and warned they would damage the UK’s relationship with the U.S. should Donald Trump win the presidency,” the Telegraph reports.

Advertisement

“It’s complete interference in American politics and an incredible show of desperation that, not only would this come up as an idea, but that this would be permitted or encouraged by the Kamala campaign,” Sebastian Gorka told the Telegraph. “I think the real extent of the damage will be clear after if, God willing, the America First team wins and President Trump is victorious in November.”

Britain’s conservatives aren’t happy either:

This is direct election interference by the governing Labour Party, and particularly stupid if Trump wins. Who is paying for all of this? pic.twitter.com/uSV5KTz88V — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 18, 2024

If they’re as popular as they are here you have nothing to fear — Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) October 18, 2024

How to ruin the special relationship.



Just imagine if Donald Trump wins in a few weeks time.



He's then got to deal with Labour's David Lammy who called him a “neo-Nazi sympathizing sociopath" and “a racist KKK and Nazi sympathizer”.



Not only that he will also have to deal with… pic.twitter.com/aiz3SgMyCn — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) October 18, 2024

The biggest problem with the Labour activism is that it could inflict damage on the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the UK. If Trump wins, he’ll have to work with a Labour government that actively campaigned against him. There’s also the optics of the situation. Is Labour prepared to deal with the ripples from its active role in the Harris campaign?

Advertisement

“Having the Labour’s DOO organise pro-Harris interference isn’t the best look for a government insistent on keeping neutral – especially considering Trump’s upgraded chances of victory,” Guido Fawkes points out.

Steerpike asks, “…is it really such a wise political move from the Labour lot? Time will tell…”

Time will tell indeed. And if Trump emerges victorious, Labour may well regret jumping into the fray.