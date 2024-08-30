New Parody Ad Combats Trump Derangement Syndrome With a Prescription for 'Independence'

We’ll never be rid of two types of ads: political advertisements and commercials hawking prescription medications. While political spots only come around during particular years, drug ads are everywhere, all the time.

It’s fun when you come across parodies of either type of ad, but when you find one that expertly mocks both genres, it’s gold. Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s running mate Nicole Shanahan released a video on X that might be the most hilarious yet powerful parody ad we’ve seen in ages.

Shanahan’s video looks like a commercial combatting Trump Derangement Syndrome as a medical condition with “Independence” as the cure. One of the most clever things about the ad is that it masquerades as a pharmaceutical ad after Kennedy has gone after Big Pharma repeatedly.

It’s worth noting that the ad doesn’t advocate voting for Donald Trump or RFK Jr. Rather, it urges viewers to avoid blindly voting for Kamala Harris and highlights the policies that Harris and Joe Biden have foisted on Americans.

“Are you or your loved ones suffering from illnesses such as TDS, also known as Trump Derangement Syndrome?” a narrator intones “Do you dismiss or deny the current issues facing our country, such as historic inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, World War III escalations, and the chronic disease epidemic? Are you willing to elect someone who was the least popular vice president in modern history and who offers no policy or vision for America simply because your brain keeps telling you anyone but Trump?”

“If so, you might be struggling from TDS,” she continues before offering the cure. “Introducing independence. Independence allows you the freedom to finally think independently once again. Instead of believing everything you hear from the mainstream media, Independence allows for constructive critical thinking.”

The ad featured testimonials from voices who claim that “Independence” helped them understand the corruption and oversized influence of today’s Democrats. The prescription also helped its users avoid tribalism, use facts to combat narratives, and advocate for policies that benefit all Americans.

Naturally, there are side effects to every prescription, and the ad details what those who use “Independence” should experience. The narrator explains, “Common side effects of independence may include an awakening of rational thought, successfully identifying propaganda, freedom of choice, loss of hatred, anti-narcissistic behavior, and love of democracy.”

Once again, the video doesn’t tell you who to vote for; it just encourages voters to think for themselves when they go to the polls. It’s a message that more people need to hear this election cycle. Watch it here:

BREAKING: RFK’s VP pick Nicole Shanahan releases a “Trump Derangement Syndrome” ad. pic.twitter.com/ubFZ5KyrMN — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 29, 2024

