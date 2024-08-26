We Can't Stop Fighting

We’re just over two months away from the 2024 presidential election, and the lines couldn’t be any clearer. Even with the chaos that the last several weeks of news headlines have brought us, it’s obvious what the stakes are this election cycle.

Advertisement

On the one hand, we have Donald Trump. He’s never been the perfect candidate for conservatives, but we have his first term as president to judge him by.

Trump has been such a threat to the left that it has tried to defeat him at every turn. He has handled the legal challenges, the attacks on his supporters, and his attempted assassination with aplomb and determination. We may not always agree with him — and he may make us cringe sometimes — but there’s no doubt that Trump is a patriot who wants to restore America’s greatness.

JD Vance, Trump’s VP pick, is a success story that would make Horatio Alger jealous. His incredible rise from difficult circumstances in Appalachia resonates with any of us who have roots in the region and shows that America is still a land of opportunity.

On the other hand, the Democrats have foisted Kamala Harris upon us. There’s no need to rehash the whole process by which the party forced Joe Biden out and installed Harris with no regard for the voters who made their voices heard, but never forget that Harris never faced a primary in 2024.

Just like Trump’s track record in office, we have Harris’s record to judge her on. We know what she did as California’s attorney general and in the Senate, and of course, her tenure as vice president is still going. So far as a presidential candidate, she’s been short on specifics, although the few policy statements she has made revealed her big-government radicalism.

Advertisement

And then there’s Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate. The Democrats and the media — but I repeat myself — have tried to paint him as “America’s dad,” the creepiest thing I’ve ever heard in politics. The narrative is that he’s a heartland football coach who has devoted his life to public service, but all you have to do is examine his record as Minnesota’s governor to discover how dangerous and radical he is.

Related: Even Sports Media Is Getting in on the Whitewashing of Tim Walz

I’m usually one to avoid the overheated rhetoric that exclaims that this election might be the most urgent one ever, but I can’t help but wonder how pivotal this election might be. If Harris and Walz get into power and if — heaven forbid — the Democrats gain a majority in both houses of Congress, what could happen?

Would the Democrats enshrine abortion on demand nationwide? Would they strip parents of the right to raise their kids as they see fit? Would they put our free speech and religious liberty further in jeopardy? Would they enact a foreign policy that emboldens our enemies and puts us at their mercy? Would we see our paychecks stretching even thinner?

It’s coming down to the patriots versus the radicals, and Lord knows we can’t afford for the radicals to win. So what do we do? One thing's for certain: we can't stop fighting.

Advertisement

One of the most compelling moments of the entire election season was when Trump got back up after the assassination attempt, shouting, "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!" That should be our rallying cry from now until November 5 — and beyond.

I thank God every day that I have a platform where I can help spread the message of conservative values and policies, and we here at PJ Media are grateful that you read us regularly and share our articles. But there’s another way to have some skin in the game, and that’s by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

VIP members have access to exclusive content, podcasts, the comments section, and an ad-free experience; plus, our VIPs are investing in solid, truthful, conservative reporting.

There’s never been a better time to become a VIP because we’re running a limited-time special where you can get 60% off when you use the code FIGHT.

Hurry, this offer expires at midnight! Don't be like Cinderella and miss out.