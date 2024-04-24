The Fabulist-in-Chief Strikes Again: Biden Claims That He Used to Drive a Tractor-Trailer

It's really getting ridiculous. Joe Biden's lies about his past are too numerous to count these days. What's funny is that he doesn't just lie about his record or about things that give him political advantage; he also makes up stories out of whole cloth about insignificant details of his life.

The most recent example popped up during a visit to a campaign office in Tampa, Fla. He told supporters, "I used to drive an 18-wheeler."

BIDEN: "I used to drive an 18-wheeler."



(Biden has literally never driven an 18-wheeler.) pic.twitter.com/NA8EAni2QK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

Nobody in the clip pushes back. Nobody says, "Really?" The sycophants in the room just accept it as fact — either that or they're so used to his fabulism that they just move on.

Lest you think that's bad enough, it's not the first time he has claimed to have driven a tractor-trailer, and RNC Research did the yeoman's work of gathering the receipts. Here's an instance in which he spun a yarn about driving a truck during a strike while he was a senator. (Would that make him a scab if the story were remotely true?)

Biden has told this fake story before — like when he said he drove an 18-wheeler with "Big Mama" (which also never happened)pic.twitter.com/zjTpKnJxr4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

Maybe he came up with the Big Mama story after hearing the legend of Large Marge.

Don't think that he only made the claim twice, either.

He referred to his pretend truck-driving days one other time, and this one goes all the way back to the masking days of COVID-19.

Or when Biden claimed he "used to drive a tractor-trailer" (which, again, never happened)pic.twitter.com/BFJsKEHsXO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

It's hard to tell if the poor sap he's talking to believes him or if his interjections are dismissive. Either way, I can't help but feel sorry for these people for having to listen to this bunk.

He did it again in July 2021:

I have to level with you: Biden's truck-driving pandering and lying is offensive to me. When I was young, my dad drove an 18-wheeler, and he took me on many trips that I have some memory of. Even though my dad quit driving a tractor-trailer after my sister was born in 1976, those few years gave me a deep respect for truck drivers, who are the lifeblood of our supply chain.

You know, my dad let me use the CB radio and probably let me grip the steering wheel when I went on trips with him. Does that give me the right to claim that I drove a truck when I was a preschooler? Of course not!

Fortunately, Politifact didn't let Biden get away with the tales he spun. A December 2021 fact check details:

There’s no record that he drove an 18-wheeler, the typical meaning of a tractor trailer. The closest experience he had was in 1973, when, as a senator, he rode along on a 536-mile tractor-trailer trip from Delaware to Ohio. Biden’s comment in Minnesota that he "only did it for part of a summer," sounds like a reference to another experience, a summer school bus driving job Biden had when he was a law student at Syracuse University in the mid-1960s. At the community-college stop in Minnesota, Biden spoke of his time as a bus driver as if it were the same as driving a tractor trailer, but it is not.

To add insult to injury, Politifact pointed out, "We asked the White House press office about Biden’s truck driving credentials and did not hear back."

As my friend and colleague Athena Thorne put it in a conversation in Slack, "He's mental." I couldn't have said it better myself. We have to defeat the Fabulist-in-Chief in November.