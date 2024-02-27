LIVE RESULTS: The Trump-Biden Inevitability Tour Moves on to the Michigan Primary

Another week, another primary, this time in Michigan.

I have to level with you: it's getting harder to write the previews for these primaries, and you can probably understand why. There are no surprises and no excitement, but we all know that the voters of Michigan want to make their voices heard.

There's only so much one can write about contests where we already know who the winner will be. The inevitability of the Trump-Biden rematch gets clearer every day, so here we are.

However, there has been some wild news happening in the Great Lake State GOP. The state party apparatus has serious fissures, with two individuals claiming to be party chair: former congressman Pete Hoekstra and Kristina Karamo.

Add to this another strange method of selecting delegates. Tuesday's primaries won't actually award delegates, although the party will award 16 delegates based on the results. Congressional district conventions will award the other 39 delegates. We should know who gets how many delegates after Saturday's state party convention.

One of the saddest bits of news going into the GOP primary is that we don't have Ryan Binkley to kick around anymore. That's right: the guy you've never heard of is dropping out of a race that he didn't have a snowball's chance of winning.

Today, I am suspending my campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump. I would like to thank my family, friends, campaign team, 80,000 plus financial supporters, and the hundreds of volunteers… — Ryan Binkley (@RyanBinkley) February 27, 2024

Binkley is dropping out after spending some $8 million and only getting around 2,100 votes. Yet his name will still appear on Michigan's ballot along with all the other candidates who have dropped out (except for Doug "Eyebrows" Burgum).

Oh, and Nikki Quixote is still around, tilting at the windmills of trying to win the nomination. I can’t help but think that one day her name will be synonymous with dreaming the impossible dream. "The Man of La Mancha" will be given a woke update with a female lead.

On the Democrat side of the ballot, Joe Biden faces off against Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), otherwise known as the Democrats' Nikki Haley. The recent dropout Marianne Williamson (the Democrats' Ryan Binkley — except that you've heard of her) also appears on the ballot.

The most interesting thing I see on the Michigan primary ballots is the presence of UNCOMMITTED — just like that, in all caps — on both parties' ballots. If there's a wild card in this primary, it's UNCOMMITTED.

How many voters will be so fed up with this campaign that they say, "Forget it" and choose UNCOMMITTED? I can't help but think that we could see a lot of that on the Democrat side in particular.

The polls close in Michigan at 9 p.m., and we'll start seeing results soon after that. You can always see the latest results below thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ. And you can always count on the PJ Media family to bring you the most astute analysis after all is said and done.

