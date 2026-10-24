DHS, FBI Catch Arsonist Who Used Molotov Cocktail on Immigration Facility

An arsonist this week attacked a federal ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) building in Georgia with explosives, and on Friday, authorities confirmed they had caught him.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed this month that there has been a 1,600% increase in assaults on federal immigration officers, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Democrats want you to believe that the violent thugs are all in ICE, but the reality is that the widespread violence surrounding immigration enforcement is a result of leftist rhetoric and leftist extremism.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) posted video of U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg stating that Inique Hinton is the 31-year-old criminal in the explosives attack in Atlanta.

BREAKING: CAUGHT - MOLOTOV COCKTAIL THROWER Inique Hinton has been ARRESTED on federal arson and damaging government property charges after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an ERO facility in Atlanta, Georgia. HSI proudly stands with our federal, state, and local partners in holding those who attack law enforcement accountable. — Homeland Security Investigations (@HSI_HQ) October 24, 2026

Related: HSI Arrests Florida Attorney for Vowing to Kill ICE Agents While Buying Gun

Hertzberg explained to the press, “Three days ago, at approximately this exact time, an individual hurled a Molotov cocktail at the ICE building located at 180 Ted Turner [Dr.]. [It is] …an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that houses the Atlanta Immigration Court, and the offices of the principal legal advisor to ICE and HSI, as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations under ICE.”

Describing what Hinton did, Hertzberg continued, “The individual was caught on camera, and APD [Atlanta Police Department] saw the incident happen, and tried to pursue the individual responsible. Unfortunately, they were not able to apprehend him that day, but due to the exemplary work of the FBI working together with APD and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, a suspect was identified quickly.”

Once local and federal authorities had an identity, it did not take them long to track him down. “Earlier today, my office obtained a criminal complaint in federal court charging an individual named Inique… I'm not sure of the pronunciation, I-N-I-Q-U-E, Hinton, with two federal crimes,” Hertzberg stated.

Advertisement

He added further details about the charges. “Essentially damaging a building by use of fire or explosives, colloquially called arson, as well as damaging government property. The arson charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, and the other offense can be punished by up to 10 years in federal prison.” So Hinton, who fortunately does not seem to have succeeded in injuring anyone, could still be looking at decades in jail.

“After identifying this suspect, they were able to quickly locate him, and he was arrested earlier today by FBI agents, and he is now in federal custody,” Hertzberg concluded. “This is an outstanding result within three days to identify and apprehend a suspect for this attack on the ICE building.” And one hopes that Hinton doesn’t get off easy.