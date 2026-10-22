HSI Arrests Florida Attorney for Vowing to Kill ICE Agents While Buying Gun

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) doesn’t just have to arrest illegal aliens to keep America safe; sometimes, woke citizens are just as much a threat.

The Department of Homeland Security subdivision trumpeted on October 21, “HSI ARRESTS FLORIDA ATTORNEY THREATENING TO KILL ICE AGENTS.” This comes amid a more than 1,500% increase in assaults on federal immigration officers. And that is why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its fellow federal officers cannot afford to take any threats lightly.

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HSI gave only a few details. “A Florida attorney was arrested by HSI after allegedly threatening to shoot ICE agents while attempting to purchase a firearm. Threats against federal law enforcement will NOT be tolerated. HSI will continue to investigate threats against the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our homeland,” it stated.

HSI linked to a Border Hawk piece identifying the individual as Lisa C. White.

White reportedly told shop employees she was an activist and protester and that she needed a firearm and pepper spray because “ICE agents are becoming crazy and wild.” After asking if certain firearms could penetrate body armor, she allegedly stated she would “hit them in the head, shoulder, arm or leg.”

Fortunately, the shop did not sell her a gun. 18 U.S.C. § 115 criminalizes threats to federal officers.

Related: Virginia County Ignored Over 1,600 ICE Detainers for Evil Criminals

In a separate post — correcting the record on a despicable individual in California who smashed the mirror of a government vehicle and resisted arrest — ICE provided the following chilling information:

ICE law enforcement officers are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations to prioritize the safety of the public and our officers. Officers are highly trained in de-escalation tactics and regularly receive ongoing use of force training. The latest ICE use of force policy is available here. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime.

Democrats always cause the problems and then pretend to be victims if there are consequences.

The horrible, tragic reality is that every single day there are evil thugs out to injure or kill ICE agents, both illegal aliens and leftist citizens. I know Americans who had hysterical meltdowns because their illegal alien employees were arrested, and there are people who openly brag about or mock violence against ICE online.

True, the Democrat Party has always been a party of violence. That has been true for many years, from before it launched the Civil War up through today. In fact, part of the reason Dems hate immigration enforcement now is that they want to keep their cheap labor, just as they were willing to kill their fellow Americans to protect slavery. The huge danger now that is newer is that many leftist thugs in America are getting funding and support from overseas entities and even foreign governments such as the Chinese Communist Party. And that makes them both a domestic and an international threat.

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