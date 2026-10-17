Stories of Christian Persecution Across Asia

Across numerous Hindu, Commie, and Muslim nations in Asia, Christians face constant persecution, everything from harassment to arrest to murder.

Communist North Korea has long earned a top spot on the list of countries with the worst religious persecution, as many Christians end up murdered or in concentration camps. Communist China is increasing its crackdown on even state-sanctioned churches, and the Iranian regime is also intensifying Christian persecution.

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There is outright genocide in Syria against Christians and other religious minorities, and Lebanese and Gazan Muslims have already drastically reduced the Christian populations there. Azerbaijani Christians face abusive imprisonment. Yemen, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, India, and Myanmar are other Asian nations that Global Christian Relief ranked among the top 15 worst countries for Christians.

Between the fundamentalist Islamic government and terrorists, Pakistan is a hotspot of anti-Christian hatred. International Christian Concern (ICC) noted that the government is still planning to execute a Christian for criticizing Islam:

In 2018, two Christian brothers were sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy. After about a decade of fighting for their freedom, one brother was acquitted by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Oct. 7. The other brother, however, is still on death row. According to Section 295-C of the country’s penal code (in Section 295-C, blasphemy against Muhammad is a crime punishable by death… Qaisar Ayub, 49, had run a website that spoke out against Islam. He said he had stopped publishing in 2009, but another individual continued running the account under his name. The content caused conflicts between Qaisar and his coworkers, leading to the blasphemy allegations and eventually to charges.

There was also recently a Pakistani mob that burned down a Christian’s home and pharmacy.

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In many Asian countries, being a citizen of another nation is not protection against Christian persecution. ICC reported on October 13 that Nepalese police stormed the Nepal New Covenant College and arrested two dozen South Korean Christians for “illegal religious teaching, training, and promotion.” Nepal is majority Hindu.

A Malaysian young woman has spoken to ICC also about how difficult it is to become Christian there, because the constitution defines all ethnic Malaysians as Muslim. So while she believes strongly in Christianity, her local pastor has not baptized her yet because he is afraid of the legal repercussions. Nor can she attend many church activities, as the church is bound to ask for Malaysian IDs at some of them, and she and the other parishioners could be in serious trouble if she goes on the record as worshiping in a Christian church. Remember, in Islam, apostasy is a crime punishable by death. Another Malaysian convert who spoke to ICC said that at the least he could be sent to a forced reconversion center if he is discovered as practicing the Christian faith.

In Burma (Myanmar), the “military dictatorship operating in Kachin state are using church grounds for military purposes.” Militia raided and took over both Nant Mun Baptist Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

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Over in India, government officials target Christians, according to ICC:

A petition challenging the validity of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, was heard in the Chhattisgarh High Court on Oct. 8, even as the intense persecution of the Christian community in the central Indian state continues unabated… The Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act is a misnomer, as it seeks to curtail the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution of India in several ways… The petition argues that the new law functions as a tool for state-sanctioned profiling.

Pray for all persecuted Christians across Asia and around the world.