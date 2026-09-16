WATCH: Texas Democrat Admits to Vote-Buying Scheme

A damning undercover video from Townhall shows Sky McAdams, the organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, explaining how Texas Democrats have devised a method for paying voters to cast ballots in favor of Dems. Even he called it “shady as f**k.”

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Without directly handing people cash in exchange for votes, Texas Democrats have a more devious but equally underhanded method. “We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things,” McAdams declared. “So it’s like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially.” He knows exactly what he is doing, and that it is quite likely illegal. Texas not only forbids paying for specific votes, but also bans paid assistance in voting. It is also against federal law (see 18 U.S.C. § 597) to buy or sell votes, including any monetary compensation for voting against certain candidates.

EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS! "We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes." Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect Talarico in November. "You can't pay someone to vote for someone" "If I was a Republican, I would be pissed." In the video, McAdams says it’s called a “paid relational program,” which is operated by Relentless that uses software called Rally. In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots. Details below 👇 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

Relentless is responsible for operating the Texas Dem “Paid Relational Program,” or “Rally Texas,” according to McAdams in the video.

McAdams frankly admitted, “You can't pay someone to vote for someone, you can't be like, ‘here's $25, go vote for me.’ You can say, ‘attend a one hour class and you can receive $25.’ And the class just talks about, like the importance of it. It's a little gray.”

Related: Talarico Called NOT ‘Gender Transitioning’ Kids ‘Abusive,’ Possible Grounds to Lose Custody

“But right now we can use all the help we can get,” the filmer suggested. McAdams seemed to agree that Dems needed a fraud boost to win. “Yeah, you know, like, if I was a Republican, I would be pissed, I would be like, that's shady as f**k,” he confessed.

Townhall noted further:

In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots.

When leftist media began reporting ridiculous polling that James Talarico (D) was actually ahead of Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in the Texas Senate race, it was obvious to me that Democrats were up to something, trying to condition Americans into believing a far-left freak like Talarico and his allies could win in the state. Turns out, as usual, that Democrats plan to cheat. Hopefully, this exposé will prevent that from succeeding. The Trump administration needs to investigate immediately. Ironically, this shocking video comes just after Paxton announced charges against seven election fraudsters in the state. Apparently, he will need to arrest quite a few more.

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