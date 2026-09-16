Kirk Family Sues Utah and University Where Assassination Occurred for Failures

We know that major Secret Service security failures contributed to the near-assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in 2024. Charlie Kirk‘s family is accusing the state of Utah and the university where he died of failing to live up to basic security promises, arguing that they helped lead to the young activist’s assassination.

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As you can see below in the Fox News report, the Kirk family lawyer says that Utah Valley University (UVU) and state authorities were supposed to secure rooftops and buildings in the area as part of standard security procedure. They did not even remotely do so, which is why LGBTQ radical Tyler Robinson was able to get to his vantage point and murder Charlie with a single shot to the neck last September.

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's family has filed multiple notices of claim against the state of Utah, Utah Valley University, and other officials, alleging that a number of security failures directly led to the conservative activist's assassination one year ago. The Kirk's family lawyer says his murder was entirely preventable and "would not have happened had the State of Utah and UVU followed through on their stated security promises, which included protecting the rooftops surrounding the quad where Charlie was speaking." | @foxandfriends — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

Andrew Kolvet, who was the producer for Charlie’s show, explained to Fox the biggest point of security failure, which is “that rooftop was known by school officials to be a common hangout of students that would go people watch up on the rooftop. That's something that I've become aware of just recently, but to me, that's also shocking, that school officials — this is their home… They're supposed to know how to control and protect people in their home.”

Kolvet noted how limited the protections were that Charlie’s team were able to give him. “Our security has jurisdiction in the bubble, Charlie's bubble, right? In 20, 30 feet around him. They're not allowed to control ingress and egress. They're not allowed to control access. They're legally not allowed to do that. That has to be done by UVU campus police, and it wasn't done.”

BREAKING: "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer @AndrewKolvet speaks out about the Kirk family's newest legal filing against Utah Valley University, the state of Utah, and key officials, which alleges that Charlie Kirk's death was entirely preventable and that security failures led to the assassination of the Turning Point USA founder. "Orem PD right next door had drone coverage. They had a great drone program. They were expecting to get a call for support. That never happened," Kolvet tells @foxandfriends. — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

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After having seen the different points where UVU and state authorities failed to do their job, Kolvet declared it “frustrating. It's heartbreaking, it’s more than frustrating, to have to read through these points, and there's just such a litany of points at where the ball was dropped, and Charlie's life — not only Charlie's life was put in danger, obviously, but I think one of your other analysts said it earlier, it could have been even worse, remarkably. I hate to say it that way, but who knows, the gunman could have sprayed into the crowd.” That, after all, is what happened at the Butler assassination attempt on Trump.

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Kolvet added, “So the fact that those rooftops were left, you know, unmanned, uncontrolled, and they weren't watching CCTV at the same time — it’s just terrible. And it breaks your heart for Erika and her family, and for the entire Kirk family, for the entire Turning Point family. So, good for them for pursuing accountability with the school and the state.” Perhaps it can prevent similar security failures, even though it cannot bring Charlie back.

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