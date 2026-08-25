Stephen Miller Is Right — Democrats and Socialists Are Irrational and Tribal

Catherine Salgado | 9:12 AM on August 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House advisor Stephen Miller reminded Republicans that Democrats and socialists and Islamists are not rational people looking to improve the country. They are greedy, bitter, tribalistic thugs, who simply want to take as much as possible from other people for their own benefit.

Advertisement

On August 21, Miller went on The Will Cain Show on Fox News. Conservatives consistently make the mistake, Miller noted, of believing that when debating their political opponents, they are having a “rational, good faith conversation about the distribution of assets in this country.”

Despite centuries of Democrat violence and wealth redistribution, the assumption for some reason always seems to be that “there's a group of people who all love America, who love Americans, who love the people who built this country, who love the middle class, and we're having a rational, good faith conversation about who should get what in this country and what amount. You know that famous expression, right? 'A rising tide lifts all boats,'” Miller quoted.

He continued, “Having that conversation assumes that you are talking to somebody who cares about everybody's boat equally.” But that is certainly not the case. “When you think about, for example, the Somali refugees in Minnesota and [Rep.] Ilhan Omar, that's not the heuristic that they're using to talk about prosperity,” Miller went on. “They're thinking about it as [assuming] the people who built this country, Western civilization, the generations that have been here that blazed the trails, that won the wars, ‘we are taking from them to give to ourselves and our progeny’. It is a purely tribalistic redistribution.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump Confirms That ICE Is Investigating Ilhan Omar With ‘Enforcement’ Possible

Miller emphasized that at the root of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the Democrat Party, and all Marxist ideologies is this tribalistic redistribution. “In other words, what unites the jihadists, the Islamists, the open borders crowd, the Democrat Socialists, the radical leftists, what unites them all is saying that ‘you, you American, you who built this country, you whose sweat and toil and sacrifice created this country. You who sublimated your own desires so that your children and their children could have something better. You don't deserve to have security anymore. Physical safety, economic safety, these jobs, this country, this education system, that doesn't belong to you.’”

Immigrants used to come to America because they wanted to participate in the American dream; they wanted more freedom and more prosperity and the chance to earn their place through merit and hard work. That is no longer true of many immigrants, particularly illegal aliens or people from Muslim countries. They are coming here merely to take what we have and then transform the culture into their image. They want all the benefits of our capitalist, republican system, and yet they despise our system and want to replace it with their own failed ideology.

Advertisement

Miller pointed out the demographic shift in America that led to an ideological shift. “So when you think about, for example, public schools, half of kids in New York public schools can't speak English properly. Why? Because 40% of New York City or New York State school students are either migrants or the children of migrants,” he said. “They're redistributing education from the taxpaying base to newcomers. It's driven… by a belief in Karl Marx, a hatred of the West and the people who created it.” That’s precisely why it’s so destructive.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and fraud. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

CULTURE

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL ALIEN MARXISM STEPHEN MILLER

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: SCOTUS Helps Preserve a Modicum of Sanity in Mail-In Ballot Madness Stephen Kruiser
What the Iranian Regime Did to Barron Trump Will Make Your Blood Boil Sarah Anderson
AIPAC Is Out, CAIR Is in — and Black Voters Are Fleeing the Democrat Party Scott Pinsker
NBC's Welker to Head-Shaking Tim Scott: Let's Pretend That El Sayed's Terror Ties Don't Count Victoria Taft
California’s Revenge on Paramount Comes With a $7 Million-a-Day Price Tag Stephen Green
The Tale of the Red Robes Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Schumer Lost Control of His Party, and It May Cost Him His Seat
Siege Warfare in the Modern Middle East
Predator Watch: Bear Attacks Hit Historic Levels in This State
Advertisement