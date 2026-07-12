Secretary Turner: ‘American Houses Are for American People’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner believes that by cracking down on illegal immigration, he could help bring the American dream of home ownership within the reach of U.S. citizens again.

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Unsurprisingly, the mass surge of more than 10 million illegal aliens who entered the USA under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused a serious housing crisis in the United States, both for renters and for buyers. Housing prices shot up like Hunter Biden high on Parmesan cheese. Hence Turner is certain that by assisting other departments in the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration, he will be helping Americans achieve greater affordability and choice in housing. He is now trying to solve the crisis that the Democrats pushed on American citizens.

Turner spoke with Fox News from the Great American State Fair on July 9, where he correlated the accessibility of housing supply to how many illegal aliens are in the country and receiving housing assistance. “When we first came in with President Trump, we had open borders. We had tens of millions of illegals in our country,” Turner pointed out.

Interestingly, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas recently released data indicating that for every 1% illegal alien worker increase, there was a corresponding spike of 1.4% in rent and 2.2% in home prices.

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The Trump administration is pulling back on regulation and restrictions on new construction, but cracking down on illegal immigration is also key, Turner emphasized. “Here in America, we prioritize American people and American people only. American houses are for American people,” he declared.

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Fox News asked Turner about whether Americans can expect to see a noticeable drop in prices sometime very soon. Turner replied, “I think there is a misperception that this is not a priority. It is of the utmost priority.” By removing bureaucratic red tape that was preventing the building of more homes and by extending access to mortgage credit, the Trump administration aims to help more Americans become home buyers.

“That's what we're doing now, we are easing the regulatory environment, bringing the cost down, raising the supply so builders can build and homeowners can buy,” Turner enthused.

Indeed, Turner has been tireless in finding and opening many different avenues to prospective buyers and renters.

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Opportunity Zones have transformed underutilized space into much-needed, affordable housing nationwide.



This week, I toured Brinker Lofts with @RepMackenzie — which will convert @LehighU’s 133-year-old Cold Storage building into 30 market-rate apartments for the community. pic.twitter.com/WXCl7sjomH — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) July 9, 2026





This week, I joined Rep. @RobWittman on a tour of Edgebrook Subdivision, where HHHunt Homes is tackling housing affordability head-on for Henrico families.



The private sector continues to deliver affordable housing across Virginia. pic.twitter.com/pj2INm6xa8 — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) July 11, 2026

Going forward, the American dream of homeownership will hopefully be achievable again for far more families.

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