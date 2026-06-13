ICE Seeks Custody of Child Predators in Maryland, Connecticut

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is once again asking authorities in woke states not to release child predators.

In one instance, ICE is requesting that politicians in sanctuary state Connecticut stop prioritizing foreign lawbreakers and start honoring the law with regard to several illegal alien child predators. The second case involves a sexual abuser in Maryland, which is a sanctuary state; however, the particular county where authorities caught the pedophile does work with ICE.

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The Connecticut case regards the arrest of five individuals in New Britain on accusations that they were part of a network that arranged meetings with minors for sexual ends. Undercover detectives caught the pedophiles by posting ads on classified websites, claiming to help pedophiles get access to young kids. The five suspects responded and agreed upon a price and a meeting place for sex with a child. They all now face charges for second-degree sexual assault, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and criminal attempt to commit sexual contact with a victim under 16, according to the June 12 DHS press release.

Three of the suspects are illegal aliens, per DHS, including Peruvians Bruno Orlando Medina Mendoza and Jorge Manuel Escobar Quispe, and Colombian Raul Andrey Echavez Castro. DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “These pedophiles were RELEASED into our country by the Biden administration. We are calling on Connecticut sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing these child predators from jail and to promise they will turn them over to ICE. It is common sense. These pedophiles should NEVER be loose in American neighborhoods again.” Unfortunately, common sense is the last thing Democrats operate upon.

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Over in Maryland, ICE has a better chance of getting custody of an El Salvadoran child sex abuser, because even though the state has sanctuary policies, law enforcement fortuitously arrested Yerlis Efrain Alvarez-Alvarez in a sane county. Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained, “Harford County, Maryland cooperates with ICE and will turn him over to ICE custody after he faces justice, so that he cannot threaten or harm another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will NOT allow child predators to be loose in American neighborhoods.”

The DHS press release explained:

Alvarez-Alvarez was wanted for THREE counts for each of the following charges: second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor-household/family member, and third-degree sex offense…Alvarez-Alvarez illegally entered the United States in Texas in 2016 and was RELEASED by the Obama Administration. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Alvarez-Alvarez a final order of removal on February 7, 2019.

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Democrats have been protecting foreign criminals for decades. The true number of illegal alien criminals allowed into the U.S. under the Obama administration and Biden administration will probably never be known, but we're talking about millions of criminals who should never have had access to victimize Americans.

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