Wesley Hunt: Austin Metcalf Got the Death Penalty, Karmelo Isn't the Victim

"Austin Metcalf received the death penalty. Karmelo Anthony received 35 years," Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) said on social media. "One of them lives. One of them gets a gravestone."

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Radical leftist black Americans — and some white Democrats — are screeching that Karmelo Anthony should have faced zero consequences for stabbing Austin Metcalf to death after Austin pointed out that Karmelo was in the wrong seat. The case was so clear that the jury had barely started deliberations when it announced a murder conviction and sentence of 35 years with possibility of parole. But woke propaganda is so strong that some black Americans think Austin deserved to die just because he was white. Hunt finds such arguments deranged beyond measure.

Austin Metcalf is dead.



Let’s stop dancing around the obvious.



Austin Metcalf received the death penalty.



Karmelo Anthony received 35 years.



One of them lives.

One of them gets a gravestone.



Save the faux outrage.



The real victim in this case is NOT the convicted killer.… pic.twitter.com/S04qRc10nh — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 12, 2026

Rep. Hunt appeared on Fox News to discuss the murder conviction and the horrific backlash against the jury and Metcalf’s family. “Austin Metcalf is dead, may he rest in peace, and he was stabbed to death by another person who is now going to spend over 30 years in prison, as deserved, because that's what we call murder in our society," Hunt said. In fact, it is quite possible Karmelo will spend much less time in prison, because he will be eligible for parole half-way through his sentence. He ought to have received the death penalty.

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Hunt went on, "Now, if you've noticed, I didn't mention anything about race. This is a pretty open-and-shut case, as the way I see it, but also keep in mind that Austin Metcalf is not going to have 35 years to live. If you really want to talk about this, the real victim is the kid that's never going to wake up again in his grieving family."

He excoriated Karmelo's defenders. "Also, the fact that the left, and you talk about the woke mind virus, is willing to even bring up race in this situation, is really disheartening to me." And to the rest of us who live in reality, too.

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Hunt challenged, "How about this? As a parent that has three children, I will ensure that you don't bring a knife to a track meet. You see, when you go to a track meet, it's just that it's supposed to be competition. You're supposed to run around the track, and people get first, second, third place, and whatnot. And what you don't do is you don't provoke violence, and, of course, you don't stab someone in the chest to where they bleed out, and they die." That ought to go without saying, but nothing goes without saying in a society poisoned by Democrat ideology.

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Still, Hunt emphasized, "This is not a difficult concept, and this is why what I'm finding… is common sense is not so common. And if you want to blame race on everything, like they tend to do, well, then that's fine. You're going to continue to lose your credibility. But you have people out there like me, that's been black for my entire life, now, I look at this case, and I think, what if that were my child, who was stabbed by anybody, of any race? I would like that person to pay the consequences, and that's exactly what's happened to Karmelo Anthony."

Skin color has nothing to do with moral and legal guilt.

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