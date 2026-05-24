New Jersey Candidate Testified for the ‘Blind Sheik’ in WTC Bombing Case

A New Jersey congressional candidate who has Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) endorsement had a long-term connection to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing mastermind and testified on his behalf at his trial. It is profoundly alarming how many Democrat candidates are either openly in favor of Islamic terrorism or directly tied to it.

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Adam Hamawy wants to be a congressional representative for the state of New Jersey. But several decades ago, he was on fire to follow in the footsteps of some of the most infamous terrorists of the day.

Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, also known as the "Blind Sheikh," was the mastermind behind the 1993 bombing that instantly killed six people and injured thousands more when a bomb went off in the parking garage beneath the World Trade Center. Egyptian-born Adam Hamawy reportedly almost hero-worshipped Abdel-Rahman and not only attended his speeches in the USA in 1991, but also visited him at his home and went on a road trip with the sheikh, during which the latter threatened to assassinate the Egyptian president—ultimately leading to Hamawy ending up on the witness stand.

HOLY SHIT - latest Hasan Piker-AOC-Bernie endorsed Democratic candidate was a close associate of Omar Abdel Rahman - the “Blind Sheikh” sentenced to life in prison for his role inspiring the 1993 Wold Trade Center bombing.



Abdel-Rahman issued a fatwa in the US that declared it… https://t.co/j9cRN00ZQj pic.twitter.com/LXRxrJLzQ6 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 23, 2026

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Hamawy aggressively denied that an FBI source had heard this threat, but did confess that the conference that weekend was not about economics, and that the shiekh had mentioned “jihad” and “conquering the land of the infidels,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Read Also: New York City Assembly Candidate Wants No Jail for Child Molesters, Murderers

Other speakers at that same conference Hamawy attended included Dr. Ahmad Nofal, Hamas recruiter and Holocaust denier, and Osama Bin Laden associate Hassan al-Turabi, who infamously claimed “America incarnates the devil for Muslims,” per the Free Beacon. Hamawy went to hear Nofal speak multiple times after the Detroit conference.

In his testimony, Hamawy told [prosecutor Patrick] Fitzgerald that he had heard Abdel-Rahman speak about how the United States and Israel are "the enem[ies] of Islam." When Fitzgerald asked whether Hamawy heard "about how Muslims had to do jihad against the enemies of Islam," Hamawy responded, "Of course. That's what [Abdel-Rahman] always talked about. He talked about jihad, you know?"… In addition to Omar, Hamawy has received the backing of anti-Israel organizations like American Priorities—a new super PAC funded in large part by donors to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's (D., N.Y.) mayoral campaign—and Track AIPAC, which accuses pro-Israel politicians in the United States of being "foreign agents." The political arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations—whose leader, Nihad Awad, said he was "happy to see" Oct. 7—endorsed Hamawy in March.

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While foolish politicians, including some Republicans, screech about the dangers of Jews in the United States, despite the fact there has never been a Jewish-caused mass casualty terrorist attack, Islamic terrorists continue to hide in plain sight.

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