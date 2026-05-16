‘Valiant Warriors’: Trump Marks Armed Forces Day

President Donald Trump honored two and a half centuries of “the most powerful, accomplished, and courageous military the world has ever known” for Armed Forces Day.

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In honor of Saturday's commemoration, Trump praised the "courageous heroes who stand as the steadfast protectors of our Republic’s security and sovereignty" across all branches of the U.S. military. The Army, Navy, and Marine Corps will be marking 251 years of their existence this year, the Coast Guard has existed for 236, and while the Air Force and Space Force are much newer, they, too, have played their roles in protecting Americans.

Trump referred to the biggest historic anniversary in 2026 in his statement. "As we celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence this year, we acknowledge that our precious freedom, enjoyed and embraced by generation after generation, has been secured for all citizens by the providence and grace of Almighty God and the service and sacrifice of every member of our military," he wrote. "Throughout the history of our Republic, America’s warriors have always answered the call to protect our way of life without failure or retreat."

With his usual effusive fervor, Trump praised the U.S. military. "Day after day, at home and abroad, the inspiring valor and professionalism of our joint forces are on display. No other military in the history of the world can rival their unrelenting effort and supreme dominance in all domains—land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace," he insisted.

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Without our military, our country cannot survive or thrive. The revolution gave birth to the USA, and the blood of patriots waters the tree of liberty in every generation. As Trump put it, "America remains a beacon of liberty because of the steadfast devotion, incredible resolve, and unparalleled lethality of those who wear our Nation’s uniform and willingly put their lives on the line to safeguard our history, our constitutional heritage, and our freedom."

Indeed, on Armed Forces Day, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that U.S. and Nigerian forces had eliminated top ISIS leader Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, among other jihadis. Trump promised troops, "As Commander in Chief, I vow to always stand with our warfighters. When duty calls, America’s defenders answer without hesitation—and under my leadership, they will always have the resources, equipment, and training they need to achieve decisive victory on any field of battle."

The president declared, "America’s valiant warriors are the foundation of our peace and prosperity. On this day, and every day, the First Lady joins me in saluting our Armed Forces and their faithful families, to whom we are eternally indebted."

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The National Mall and Memorial Parks also released a statement for Armed Forces Day, including a picture of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial:

May God bless all of our troops, both active duty and veterans, who have sacrificed so much to keep this country free.

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