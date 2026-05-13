Making America Safe: Trump Details 'Unwavering Support' for Law Enforcement During Police Week

The Trump White House boasted, "After four years of Democrats’ war on police, President Trump has delivered decisive leadership that puts officers back in control — and the results are undeniable."

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During National Police Week, which began May 10, Trump has been lauding brave officers and touting his own track record in restoring law and order. This included the biggest single-year murder rate drop on record for 2025, reaching its lowest threshold in a staggering 125 years. Trump also restored the death penalty for "cop killers" and took aim at Democrats' soft-on-crime policies. Under Trump, officers are “respected, empowered, and supported — not defunded, demonized, or betrayed by the Radical Left.”

On top of the decline in violent crimes across America, according to the May 13 White House press release, U.S. cities in particular saw lower homicide and rape rates, fewer officer deaths, and decreases in overdoses, traffic fatalities, and robberies. The trend from last year has continued into 2026, the White House boasted.

The press release explains how states and cities now have more tools to remove "disorderly vagrants" from the streets, while the Trump administration has surged federal resources to Democrat-controlled cities in order to bring down crime and violence. The Trump administration is focusing on "proven best practices" to help police be proactive and not fear excess liability for their actions.

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Related: Police Week: Trump Pays Tribute to Law Enforcement

The White House provided a list of other actions:

Scrapping Democrats’ soft-on-crime mandates: The Trump Administration rescinded radical Biden-era orders pushing “alternatives to arrest” for violent offenders and restrictions that tied officers’ hands when using lawful force to make arrests...

The Trump Administration rescinded radical Biden-era orders pushing “alternatives to arrest” for violent offenders and restrictions that tied officers’ hands when using lawful force to make arrests... Restoring critical funding and delivering relief: The Working Families Tax Cuts Act restored and expanded Byrne JAG and COPS grants to fight violent crime — while delivering No Tax on Overtime for America’s hardworking officers so they can keep more of what they earn protecting us.

The Working Families Tax Cuts Act restored and expanded Byrne JAG and COPS grants to fight violent crime — while delivering No Tax on Overtime for America’s hardworking officers so they can keep more of what they earn protecting us. Ending cashless bail: The Trump Administration halted federal support for the Radical Left’s “cashless bail” scheme that turned streets into revolving doors for dangerous criminals — and imposed consequences on jurisdictions that refused to act.

The Trump Administration halted federal support for the Radical Left’s “cashless bail” scheme that turned streets into revolving doors for dangerous criminals — and imposed consequences on jurisdictions that refused to act. Dismissing anti-police lawsuits and DEI mandates: Biden-era DOJ actions targeting local police and fire departments and weakening hiring standards were dropped to protect public safety — not political correctness...

Biden-era DOJ actions targeting local police and fire departments and weakening hiring standards were dropped to protect public safety — not political correctness... Giving police the equipment they need: The Department of Justice reversed Biden-era restrictions and restored access to critical surplus military assets so local law enforcement has the tools to win.

The Department of Justice reversed Biden-era restrictions and restored access to critical surplus military assets so local law enforcement has the tools to win. Targeting criminal illegal aliens: Federal agents are now empowered to support local police in removing violent criminal illegals, resulting in hundreds of thousands of arrests and removals that make communities safer.

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Finally, the Trump administration cut "restrictive consent decrees" that were an instance of federal overreach retarding effective policing.

Therefore, this Police Week, the Trump administration can truly say it has U.S. law enforcement's back.

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