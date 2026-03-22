BREAKING: Iranian Regime Defies Trump Ultimatum on Strait of Hormuz

On Saturday, March 21, President Donald Trump delivered a 48-hour ultimatum to the Iranian regime to stop terrorizing the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face devastating consequences. The Iranian Islamic regime has defied the ultimatum and promised to shut down the strait altogether.

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It is hardly surprising that the Iranian regime is doubling down, considering that it is run by fundamentalist Muslim fanatics who truly believe Allah has given them a mission to fight the “great Satan” America to the death. This defiance does, however, illustrate clearly to the world why the joint U.S.-Israel Operation Epic Fury is necessary and how fully justified Trump is in carrying through on his ultimatum.

Trump had warned, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Related: Crown Prince Pahlavi: ‘Iran Is Not the Islamic Republic’

The Epoch Times reported Sunday:

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in its statement Sunday that any companies with U.S. shares will be “completely destroyed” if Washington targets Iranian energy facilities. Energy infrastructure of nations that host U.S. military bases will be “lawful” targets, the statement added…While only a small portion of U.S. oil imports travel through the Strait of Hormuz, roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply and 20 percent of its liquified natural gas supply pass through the critical waterway. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement posted to social media Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains “open to all except those who violate our soil.”

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Or, in other words, the reason gas prices are going up is because other countries that do not have their own oil supply and also aren’t helping us with the operation are throwing fits over the operation’s effect on oil flow from dictatorial nations.

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