Remember When Ali Larijani Threatened Trump? He’s Now Been Eliminated by Israel.

Ali Larijani, the top Iranian security official and mass murdering butcher, died in an Israeli strike Tuesday. Like many of the other Iranian Islamic regime leaders killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury, Larijani had grown so arrogant and secure in his power despite his many atrocities that he even threatened President Donald Trump‘s life. But Trump had the last laugh.

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Larijani oversaw the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was vital in building up a global terrorist network and in enforcing harsh sharia at home. Most recently, in January, IRGC massacred 40,000 or more Iranians who protested the regime. And as recently as March 9, based on a translation from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Larijani was blustering that Trump could be "wiped out."

On that date, Larijani responded to a warning from Trump about Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz by sneering, "The Iranian nation, which supports Ashura [the day of mourning commemorating the murder of Imam Hussein ibn Ali], does not fear your empty threats. Even those greater than you failed to destroy the Iranian nation. Take care that you are not wiped out!" It is ironic that a representative of a regime that had to kill tens of thousands of Iranians to maintain its tenuous hold on power would pretend to represent the whole Iranian nation, but the deeper irony is that Israel wiped Larijani out.

A few days earlier, on March 5, Larijani bragged, "Some senior American officials have said that they intend to enter Iran by land with several thousand soldiers. The fighting sons of Imam [Ayatollah] Khomeini and Imam [Ali] Khamenei are waiting to disgrace these evil American elements with several thousand killed and captured. The soil of Iran is no place for the dances of the evil ones who are doomed to hell."

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Related: Trump Wonders if Crushing Iran Would Wake Up U.S. ‘Allies’

Larijani appears to have mixed up which country's leaders are evil and headed to Hell, but no doubt he has rejoined Khamenei and they are finding out the truth together — the hard way. Incidentally, there is no proof that America is currently planning a land invasion, but Larijani was a professional liar.

Then, on March 12, Larijani vowed, "We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation. #TrumpMustPay."

On March 15, just a couple days before his death, Larijani ridiculously and groundlessly claimed that the Trump administration "conspired to carry out a 9/11-style event and blame it on Iran. Iran is opposed in principle to such terror plans, and it has no war with the American people...[we are] of course very determined to punish the aggressors with this defense."

There's so much wrong with that piece of propaganda it's hard to know whether to laugh or cry, but let's start with the fact that Iran's regime has been the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world and has regularly affirmed "death to America" is its policy. Iran's regime was also a backer of al-Qaeda, the jihad group that planned the 9/11 attacks.

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On the very day before Israel took him out, March 16, Larijani called on the Sunni Muslim world to join with Iran's regime to fight America and Israel (a bit late considering the Iranian regime fired on multiple Sunni Muslim Gulf states). Larijani desperately begged other Muslim countries to oppose the "Great Satan" or the USA and the "Little Satan" or Israel.

But before any fundamentalist Muslims could truly consider Larijani's offer, Israel solved that problem for him by killing him. It was justice sweet and long in coming.

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