Oopsie! UK Police Beg ‘Mistakenly’ Released Sex Assaulter to Turn Himself In

Catherine Salgado | 4:46 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

As the late, great GK Chesterton said, the modern world does not need to be satirized, for it is satirizing itself. Witness the UK Metropolitan Police, who are asking a pedophile whom authorities “accidentally” released please to turn himself back in, if he would be so nice.

Ethiopian “migrant” (i.e., illegal alien) Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu served a mere 12 months in prison after sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl while living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, per Sky News. He also sexually harassed two teens and said he wanted to have babies with them. The hotel, which has housed many illegal aliens at UK taxpayer expense, became the scene of numerous mass protests after Kebatu’s assault on the teenager. But Kebatu was released Friday. And the scandal is so big even Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pretending to care.

Someone appears to have realized suddenly that the release was a major mistake, because the police are now putting forth the highly unbelievable defense that they freed Kebatu on accident. You know, they let a dangerous sexual criminal go in one of those normal little lapses of memory and reason. Oops! These tiny mistakes are so irritating.

So now police are searching for Kebatu again, and, according to the BBC, requesting that he turn himself in. But a former UK prison officer told Metro that the damage control of firing one officer involved with the release is unfair, because numerous people had to make the same mistake.

In fact, according to the prison officer, nearly a dozen people would have had to be directly involved in releasing the criminal. “The release plan is first communicated from the operations room, then to the managers on the wing, then to the officers who will get the prisoner and walk him to where he needs to be,” he detailed the process. “There will also be officers in control rooms watching over it all on cameras – there’s just so many people he would have passed. But the person who would have signed the release box on reception is the final person who should have spotted it.”

For Our VIPsSt. Crispin, Henry V, and Charlie Kirk

So we are supposed to believe that all of these people just accidentally blanked and released Kebatu? But apparently this has happened numerous times. Sky News added a deeply concerning statistic: “According to government statistics published in July, 262 prisoners were released in error in the 12 months to March 2025 — a 128% increase from 115 the previous year.” The question is, how many of those prisoners ended up committing more crimes?

Of course, the London Metropolitan Police also recently arrested a Jewish lawyer, accusing him of wearing an offensive symbol, because he had a Star of David on while filming pro-Hamas protesters. The pro-Hamas protesters, who reportedly committed multiple illegal acts and called the lawyer a “Zionist baby killer,” were not jailed. Meanwhile, the UK has this problem:

This is what a self-destructing nation looks like. One hopes that America will avoid the same fate.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on political corruption and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

NEWS & POLITICS

ANTISEMITISM CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLEGAL ALIEN LAW AND ORDER

