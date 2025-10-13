WATCH: Israeli Hostages’ Tearful Reunions With Family

Only 20 Israeli hostages are still alive after more than two years in hellish Hamas captivity. Their families, who feared they would never see them again, as too many other hostages’ families never will, were ecstatic with joy and gratitude as their loved ones returned home.

Evyatar David became internationally famous after Hamas released a heartbreaking video of Evyatar, skeletal from enforced starvation at his well-supplied captors’ hands, digging his own grave. But Evyatar does not lie buried in that grave; he has returned to Israel.

Welcome home Evyatar🫶🏽



From darkness to light.

You’re finally home.

A moment of light after two years of darkness.



חג שמחת תורה שמח

🇮🇱✨ pic.twitter.com/bz4SPTQxao — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 13, 2025

Evyatar David was reunited with his family and told them, “everything is okay already.”



His immense strength and determination are apparent, representing that of Am Yisrael. 💙🇮🇱



May Evyatar begin his healing journey after the most horrific, unimaginable, 2-year-long period of… pic.twitter.com/NBjhMZo9bO — Maccabee Task Force (@MacTaskForce) October 13, 2025

Dinesh D’Souza featured the Miran family’s Oct. 7 nightmare in their kibbutz as part of his and Salem Media’s new film “The Dragon’s Prophecy.” Hamas kidnapped Omri Miran, beloved husband and father. But now he is finally home in Israel and reunited with his wife and little girls.

Heartwarming moments: After being kidnapped on October 7, 2023, and surviving more than 2 years in Hamas captivity in Gaza, Omri Miran finally reunites with two young daughters Alma and Roni in Israel.



Credit: GPO pic.twitter.com/QaOuGiD2Fb — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) October 13, 2025

One of Miran’s daughters was only a baby when Hamas stole him from her.

Emotional moment Israeli hostage Omri Miran reunites with family. pic.twitter.com/sYbo3UzdXi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 13, 2025

Paramedic Bar Kuperstein was kidnapped as he bravely tried to evacuate victims from the Nova Music Festival. His father was so moved at Bar’s return that he rose from his wheelchair to embrace his son.

A deeply moving moment unfolded as Bar Kuperstein, freed after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, embraced his father who rose to his feet in tears to hold his son again. pic.twitter.com/v7P1xAxNZP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 13, 2025

Medic Yosef-Chaim Ohana stayed at the Nova Music Festival despite the Hamas terror attack to help the wounded. Held captive in Gaza for over 700 days, he has finally returned home.

Yosef-Chaim Ohana's father reunites with his son and it is a hug for the ages 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2izIBicSFg — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

Two years ago, on Simchat Torah, they were torn from their families.



Today, on Simchat Torah, they are finally home.



Back in the arms of their loved ones — a true full circle of joy and hope.



Welcome home 🇮🇱✨ pic.twitter.com/aoxkLoG6m1 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 13, 2025

Hamas terrorists’ kidnapping of Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or from the Nova Music Festival is among the most infamous footage from Oct. 7, with Noa screaming “don’t kill me” as she’s driven off on a motorcycle and Avinatan roughly dragged along by jihadis. Noa was released last year, a few weeks before her mother died of cancer. She told Israeli media this year, “I was kidnapped at 25 and am about to turn 28. Avinatan and I were planning our future, and now I’m fighting for his life. I watch my friends graduate, move in together, and marry, while my own life feels like a distant dream.”

She added, “The daily struggle consumes me so much I can’t even finish the degree I began at 23. I long to live again, but every step without Avinatan feels impossibly hard. Two years have passed since time stopped.” But at last she welcomes Avinatan home. We hope and pray they can finally build their lives together as they had planned.

Former hostage Noa Argamani reunited with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, after his release from Gaza.



The couple were kidnapped from the Nova Festival on Oct 7th 2023.



She was freed in a rescue operation in 2024.



Avinatan was released today after 2 years in captivity. pic.twitter.com/uWQM7dS5y3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2025

God bless the hostages who have returned home, and may He comfort the families of those who will never return home.

