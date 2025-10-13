WATCH: Israeli Hostages’ Tearful Reunions With Family

Only 20 Israeli hostages are still alive after more than two years in hellish Hamas captivity. Their families, who feared they would never see them again, as too many other hostages’ families never will, were ecstatic with joy and gratitude as their loved ones returned home.

Evyatar David became internationally famous after Hamas released a heartbreaking video of Evyatar, skeletal from enforced starvation at his well-supplied captors’ hands, digging his own grave. But Evyatar does not lie buried in that grave; he has returned to Israel.

RelatedIsrael Reveals the Jihadis It Released to Bring Back the Hostages

Dinesh D’Souza featured the Miran family’s Oct. 7 nightmare in their kibbutz as part of his and Salem Media’s new film “The Dragon’s Prophecy.” Hamas kidnapped Omri Miran, beloved husband and father. But now he is finally home in Israel and reunited with his wife and little girls.

One of Miran’s daughters was only a baby when Hamas stole him from her.

Paramedic Bar Kuperstein was kidnapped as he bravely tried to evacuate victims from the Nova Music Festival. His father was so moved at Bar’s return that he rose from his wheelchair to embrace his son.

Medic Yosef-Chaim Ohana stayed at the Nova Music Festival despite the Hamas terror attack to help the wounded. Held captive in Gaza for over 700 days, he has finally returned home.

RelatedExclusive: Israeli Reservist’s Harrowing Story Surviving Terrorism

Hamas terrorists’ kidnapping of Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or from the Nova Music Festival is among the most infamous footage from Oct. 7, with Noa screaming “don’t kill me” as she’s driven off on a motorcycle and Avinatan roughly dragged along by jihadis. Noa was released last year, a few weeks before her mother died of cancer. She told Israeli media this year, “I was kidnapped at 25 and am about to turn 28. Avinatan and I were planning our future, and now I’m fighting for his life. I watch my friends graduate, move in together, and marry, while my own life feels like a distant dream.” 

She added, “The daily struggle consumes me so much I can’t even finish the degree I began at 23. I long to live again, but every step without Avinatan feels impossibly hard. Two years have passed since time stopped.” But at last she welcomes Avinatan home. We hope and pray they can finally build their lives together as they had planned.

God bless the hostages who have returned home, and may He comfort the families of those who will never return home.

