Trump Admin to Meet With Brit Jailed for Free Speech

America is once again the “city on a hill,” a beacon for freedom worldwide. An Englishwoman imprisoned for exercising her free speech has said she is set to meet with American government officials.

On Friday, Lucy Connolly, who was imprisoned last year after tweeting angrily about mass migration following a deadly stabbing by a migrants’ teen son in Southport, gave her first post-release interview. The wife of a UK politician discussed how she had to deactivate her X account and how the UK government targeted her, leading to her imprisonment. But she also revealed on Dan Wootton’s “Outspoken” that the American government is interested in supporting her — and meeting with her.

Donald Trump has prioritized protecting free speech from his first day in office, when he signed an executive order prohibiting federal government coordination with Big Tech, like the censorship industrial complex that grew to such massive proportions under the Biden administration. “Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies,” the order stated. “Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.”

But Trump and his administration have not only tried to protect free speech in America, they have looked to challenge censorship abroad, including the increasingly dictatorial censorship regime in England, where multiple individuals have been sentenced to years in prison for criticizing mass migration and other woke policies on social media.

A little over 50 minutes into the interview, Connolly said when she heard that the Trump administration was noticing her case, she wasn’t surprised because “I know that he’s a big free speech advocate.” She indicated that it is obvious to those paying attention that the UK “is an embarrassment” on censorship, “the way we’re being silenced.” She confirmed Wootton’s statement that she is to meet with a Trump administration official, and said, “many people are still in prison for a similar thing that I [was].”

When Wootton asked her what she is set to discuss, Connolly replied, “Just that they’re very interested in the way things are going in the UK and they’re obviously big advocates for free speech and their lawyers are keen to speak with me.”

Connolly had reacted with fury to the murder of three girls ages six to nine and the injury of eight more girls at a dance class, with the murderer being the teen son of Rwandan immigrants. The massacre sparked riots and widespread anger at the UK government’s pro-illegal migration policies.

Originally, Connolly — a mother herself — tweeted, “mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******** for all I care,” but she deleted the tweet within the next few hours. But the post was on X long enough for UK authorities to see it and go after her with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, the UK government refuses to address the issues of illegal alien crime and Muslim migrants’ pro-terrorist activities. In fact, Connolly’s original jail sentence was more than twice that of a “migrant” who sexually assaulted a vulnerable UK teen in public. Talk about having the wrong priorities.

