RFK’s HHS Critiques Damaging Gender Dysphoria ‘Treatments’ for Kids

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is finally acknowledging reality and criticizing harmful transgender “treatments” for minors in a new review.

The review notes that there are many proven harms from transing kids, including infertility, heart and psychiatric disorders, and more. There also aren’t reliable long-term studies proving the alleged benefits; in fact, evidence indicates that the majority of children naturally grow out of gender dysphoria, and if they have permanently injured their bodies in the interim, they face lifelong regret. Donald Trump has prioritized protecting kids from so-called transgender surgeries and treatments from the start of his presidency, and now HHS is following suit.

The newly released HHS review notes that the number of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria has grown significantly over the last 10 years or so, and that there is great “moral and social significance” to this issue. HHS also explained that “the diagnosis of gender dysphoria is based entirely on subjective self-reports and behavioral observations,” making interventions like puberty blockers and surgeries even less justified.

🚨 MASSIVE: @HHSGov has just released a 400+ page review of treatment for minors with gender dysphoria and is aligning with the stance of many European countries that have banned the medical transition practices.



“[The] ‘gender-affirming’ model of care includes irreversible endocrine and surgical interventions on minors with no physical pathology,” HHS stated, clarifying that gender dysphoria is not in and of itself a pathology in children that necessitates significant intervention, especially those pushed by radical trans activists.

Rather, “These interventions carry risk of significant harms including infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret. Meanwhile, systematic reviews of the evidence have revealed deep uncertainty about the purported benefits of these intervention.”

Medical professionals even developed the current transgender protocols for kids as laid out by the insidious World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) “in response to disappointing psychosocial outcomes in adults who underwent medical transition.” The failure with gender dysphoric adults spawned an even more damaging branch of transgender “care.” How is that in any way responsible or evidence-based medical care?

Far too much of the medical industry has decided to prioritize money over health for their patients, and HHS has been a major part of that before now. In fact, the transgender surgery industry was estimated in 2022 to reach a $5 billion value by the end of this decade. Hopefully, the industry is about to take a major hit, but you can see why unethical doctors, therapists, nurses, and other medical professionals might be willing to ignore the harms of transing kids. As the late, great Rush Limbaugh used to say, follow the money.

