NASA Staff Ask Elon to ‘Clean House’ After Cash Lavished on DEI

NASA staff are hoping Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will finally stop the outrageous spending of taxpayer dollars on woke diversity programs.

NASA staff members spoke to the UK Daily Mail to express their frustration about the woke DEI focus NASA has had under the Biden-Harris administration. With Trump’s new DOGE set to cut government waste, with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the helm, the NASA employees told the Daily Mail that they hope to see reforms.

NASA’s 2020-2024 spending reports show university and consulting grants given to support “environmental justice,” and also initiatives that supposedly “embrace greater diversity and inclusive practices,” according to the Daily Mail. For example, NASA gave LMI consulting more than $2 million in 2023. This was to assist NASA to “embark on a venture to incorporate and deeply engrain diversity, inclusion, equity and accessibility in the culture and business.”

The National Academy of Sciences received $900,000 for diversity efforts from NASA. Consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton was another beneficiary, according to the Daily Mail.

Another $3 million went to Booze Allen Hamilton in March to support NASA's 'office of diversity and equal opportunity DEI data analytic specialty,' and $ 7 million was announced last month for six 'minority-serving institutions.' Amid these expenditures, staff have voiced concerns online about budget shortages, citing struggles with 'limited funds' due to 'wasteful spending.' Software engineer Kyle Sorensen told [the Mail] he hopes Musk will 'clean house.'

It is no wonder that NASA staff are hoping to see an end to this waste of taxpayer dollars and a return to actual scientific research. One former NASA employee complained to the UK outlet that DEI is “destroying America's ability to compete with China in space because the Biden-Harris administration will only fund programs that feature it.”

DOGE under Musk and Ramaswamy aims to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies.” NASA certainly needs reforms in that direction. NASA receives an annual budget of at least $20 billion, and spends millions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, per the Daily Mail.

Despite the substantial budget, NASA has had to engage in layoffs this year. Its “Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) laid off five percent, 325 employees, of its workforce this week and a previous 530 that were let go in February,” the Daily Mail stated.

In 2021, under a new Democrat administration, NASA suddenly became more focused on DEI.

This shift coincided with the Biden-Harris Administration's executive order, emphasizing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the federal workforce. NASA's spending report, first reported on by the Daily Signal, highlighted several universities that received NASA grants for environmental justice, including the Regents of the University of California that was awarded $250,000.

The fund was reportedly meant to further “Earth Science Applications: Equity and Environmental Justice.”

It is long past time to clean house.