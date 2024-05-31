Venture Capitalist Donates to Trump: ‘Prepared to Lose Friends’

A Silicon Valley venture capitalist just donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Donald Trump, and he’s even willing to lose friends to support a man he thinks will prevent the death of freedom.

In an article posted to Twitter/X, Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire strongly urged, “Speak up. Don't be silenced. Freedom of speech is worth nothing if you're afraid to use it. We can't let cancel culture win.” In 2016, Maguire feared Trump and donated to Democrat Hillary Clinton by his own account. Now he is giving $300,000 to the newly convicted GOP candidate and saying, “Best of luck to President Trump.” While Maguire freely admitted he does not agree on every issue with Trump and Republicans, including on abortion, he sees Trump’s election as key to saving the freedom of America.

Back in 2016, Maguire explained, he was disturbed by alleged Russian interference against Clinton and an inappropriate comment from Trump about women. By 2020, the venture capitalist described himself as being “disillusioned” with both sides. Now, Maguire is calling Trump “one of the best foreign policy Presidents in decades” and insisting that the “lawfare against Trump to be 10x worse, and 10x more dangerous” for America than any inappropriate comments of Trump’s in the past.

Maguire is aware that his public support for Trump could harm him. “I know that I’ll lose friends for this. Some will refuse to do business with me. The media will probably demonize me, as they have so many others before me. But despite this, I still believe it’s the right thing to do. I refuse to live in a society where people are afraid to speak,” he wrote.

Ironically, Maguire still believes the 2016 election was influenced to help Trump and hurt Clinton despite evidence since then disproving Russian collusion with Trump and the all-out media blitz to help Hillary (Maguire cited the leak of Hillary’s own damning emails as one “proof”). Maguire did admit that Trump, like Hillary, has the right to deny election results and that Trump was particularly strong against Russia as president. As further evidence of Trump’s international wins, Maguire cited penalties against Iran and the historic Abraham Accords.

As an Afghanistan vet, Maguire continued, Biden’s utterly disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal confirmed for him that he could not support Joe Biden. All the “real progress” and strategic value of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan was erased as the terrorist Taliban took over while Americans and Afghans were left to die. Not only that, but “two major Wars” have started under Biden — in Ukraine and against Israel — and Iran has benefited from Biden's policies. Maguire explained, “I believe that a weak America leads to a chaotic world.” The self-described “staunch Israel supporter” is fed up.

The double standards the left has applied to Trump versus Democrats like Joe and Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton also frustrated Maguire. The endless lawfare against Trump from such biased and corrupt individuals as Special Counsel Jack Smith and DA Fani Willis further angered Maguire. “Fairness is one of my guiding principles in life and simply, these cases haven't been fair for Trump.”

Ultimately, Maguire concluded, “25 years ago I believe the Far Right was vastly more dangerous than the Far Left. But today I believe the Far Left, and especially Antifa, is more dangerous.” Nor did Trump commit a crime by claiming election fraud, and there’s no proof he incited violence no matter what the left claims about Jan. 6. Maguire also briefly contrasted Trump’s border policy with Biden’s catastrophic one and complimented Republicans’ better track record on “domestic issues.”

“There's a real chance President Trump is convicted of felony charges and sentenced to prison. Bluntly, that's part of why I'm supporting him. I believe our justice system is being weaponized against him,” the venture capitalist wrote. Maguire freely admits that he disagrees with Trump on some issues, but he’s supporting the “surprisingly prescient” former president anyway.

Maguire concluded, “There's no greater country in the world than America. But America has had a bad decade. America is blessed with a robust constitution, abundant natural resources, and diverse people. The way out from here is by focusing on our strengths, which are liberalism and hard work. We need to start building again.”